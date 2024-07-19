MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the STG Assault Rifle

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 is preparing to make its debut and it wouldn’t be a new season if the loot pool didn’t receive more weapons. One of those weapons is the STG which is preparing to join the MW3 and Warzone assault rifle category. If you want to unlock the gun for yourself, this guide will tell you how to do just that.

Activision describes the weapon as “the rifle that heralded the age of the assault rifle as a global standard. Fully automatic and chambered in 7.92x33mm, this is a hard-hitting primary weapon.” The STG last made an appearance in the Call of Duty franchise back in Vanguard, where it was a popular choice in both multiplayer and battle royale modes.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Static-HV Submachine Gun | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Challenge Types and Rewards | Season 5 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bounty Contest Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Superstore Resurgence Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 5 | Modern Warfare 3: CoD Warrior Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Mutagen Weapon Blueprint | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to get a Beta Code | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – How to Play the Beta | MW3 and Warzone: Vortex Death’s Lair Event and Rewards | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Will Your Skins Carry Forward? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Prestige System Explained | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What are Hit Zone Changes? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – What is Omnimovement? | Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions |

How to unlock the STG in MW3 and Warzone

To get your hands on the assault rifle, you must complete Sector 7 of the Season 5 battle pass. This is a free sector, so you don’t have to make a single purchase to obtain the weapon. All you have to do is simply play matches in order to progress towards racking up the Battle Pass Tokens you need to unleash the STG from behind its shackles.

On the other hand, if you want to get instant access to the gun, the chances are that you’ll be able to purchase a blueprint from the store. This can be done using Call of Duty points and the blueprint will come with pre-set attachments equipped.

The STG drops into the battlefields of MW3 and Warzone with the launch of Season 5 on July 24, 2024. The huge content update will also freshen up the multiplayer map pool, see the debut of unique game modes, bring the nostalgic Superstore point of interest to Urzikstan, and so much more.