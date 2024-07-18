Call of Duty: Warzone – All Challenge Types and Rewards | Season 5

MW3 and Warzone Season 5 is upon us and plenty of new content is preparing to drop. Season 5 will give everyone the chance to acquire free Warzone cosmetics and this guide will explain how

As you play your favorite Warzone maps and modes, you can earn weapon camos and a blueprint for completing seasonal challenges associated with the battle royale.

Look good, play good in Warzone Season 5

The Warzone Rewards system that rolled out in Season 4 is continuing into Season 5 with trackable challenges and rewards. Within the Call of Duty: Warzone Rewards section of the Challenges Menu, is the Season 5 tab containing four new categories:

Combat Expertise: “Acquire your Loadout and get hunting. Earn rewards for taking the fight to the enemy and surviving to the end.”

Cooperation: "Assemble your squad, work together to eliminate enemies, and share your Cash."

Mobility: "Get out and explore the map. Move fast and far to acquire the rewards in this category."

Redacted: "Sometimes Operators must make do with limited intel. Puzzle out these redacted challenges to reap the rewards."

Four challenges feature in each category and a reward is handed out after completing every quest. There are exclusive camos up for grabs here, and you’ll unlock a stylish weapon camo as the final reward in each category, including “Iron Ore” for completing Combat Expertise, “Rose Quartz” for accomplishing the Cooperation category, “All Speed” for completing Mobility, and “Decipher” for making it through the Redacted questline.

That’s not all, as Season 5 will feature a mastery reward for ticking off all 16 challenges. This comes in the form of a “Sports Icon” Bruen MK9 light machine gun weapon blueprint which you can equip to show off your commitment.

The Warzone Season 5 challenges and rewards tied to them will go live at the beginning of the new season on July 24, 2024.