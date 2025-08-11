The Battle For The Browser: Sony Goes After Two More Loopholes

Gameranx

The community have responded in kind with two other methods for accessing the browser.

Game consoles have a checkered history with built-in internet browsers. That’s because console owners often use the browser to inject code and install custom firmware on their consoles. This legacy began with the PSP and has continued with the browser on the PlayStation 5. Much to the chagrin of Sony. 

As spotted by the folks over at PlayStation Lifestyle. Sony reportedly plugged two browser loopholes that could potentionally be used to run code exploits. While one can applaud the effort, the community works fast, often times faster than Sony.  

PlayStation Lifestyle’s Zarmena Khan noted that there are currently two other ways Redditors shared for players to access the browser. One of these methods involved accessing the web through the settings and another involved using an option in a Minecraft menu. 

While the siren’s call of custom firmware may beckon, it’s best to keep in mind that Sony can and likely will ban your PSN account if they catch you. They’re not alone either Nintendo updated their terms of service and threatened to do the same thing to those who attempt to modify their Nintendo Switch 2. 

It’s a fine line between offering a reliable software experience to users and controlling what could be an attempt at piracy as is often the case. Several gamers feel that because they own their console, it should be their right to modify it as they see fit. Both in terms of software and hardware. While it may not seem like it, these issues can bleed over into the right to repair your device yourself or through unofficial channels. It’s always a good idea to support the right to repair and those who advocate for it like iFixIt. If you’d like to find out more click here

