iFixit And Microsoft Are Working To Bring You Official Xbox Parts

iFixit champions the right to repair and knowledge-sharing. It’s more than a site for looking up repair guides; it’s also a marketplace for affordable tooling and quality replacement parts. Now iFixit is teaming up with Microsoft to sell genuine Xbox parts for the Series X and S.

As spotted by The Verge, Official support for the Xbox Series S and X was added recently. This means that there are now comprehensive guides as well as official parts. There are also non-official parts but iFixit discloses that by adding a green label to official parts. iFixit also stocks a specific toolkit just for Xbox fans that includes all of the required tools for an Xbox. iFixit’s director of sustainability Elizabeth Chamberlain said to The Verge that their company is excited to be working with Microsoft to keep more devices running and “out of the waste heap”.

iFixit champions the public’s right to repair. They encourage people to learn about fixing their own devices, to replace parts rather than entire items, and to share their knowledge with the community.

If you navigate to iFixit’s parts portal, you will find a full breakdown of all of the gaming console parts available. iFixit is supporting more than just the Xbox Series X and S.

Other consoles supported:

Xbox One X Parts

Xbox One S Parts

Xbox One Parts

Xbox 360 S Parts

Xbox 360 E Parts

Xbox 360 Parts

Xbox Controller Parts

Xbox Series X Digital Edition Parts

In addition to Xbox parts, iFixit also carries Nintendo Parts, PlayStation Parts and Steam Deck parts. Not all of the above are official but they are available and of suitable quality to use on your devices. In an age where devices are so often discarded at the end of their life it’s great to see companies like Microsoft and iFixit partnering together. That partnership extends beyond the Xbox to other Microsoft devices.

If you’d like to find out about how Steam Deck owners can purchase parts from iFixit then click here. You can also check out iFixit’s Microsoft Repair Hub here.