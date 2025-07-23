Best Games of 2025 (So Far): Must-Plays Across All Platforms

2025 may be over halfway over, but despite some pitfalls on the development/publishing side of things, it has been a great year for gaming titles that truly fill players with awe and wonder. Here are the ones that you should play that truly stand out!

#10 – Mario Kart World

Why start with Mario Kart World? Simply put, it was the launch title for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is the hottest console on the market right now. That not only ensured that it would get a lot of sales, which it did indeed get, but it would ensure people played it quite often as they waited for the next title to release.

What separated the game from the previous entry was scale. Via the power of the Switch 2, the console not only boasts better graphics, but also allows the dev team to craft massive levels that have numerous paths that you can ride on, and secrets that you can discover.

Knockout Tour mode alone is worth the price of admission.

#9 – Elden Ring: Nightreign

While perhaps not as popular as its predecessor, or the expansion that came out for said game, no one can deny that Elden Ring: Nightreign is popular, nor that it isn’t another quality game by From Software. They are the kings of the “git gud” title, and this co-op-focused entry proves that in new ways. You’re put into an all-new part of the world of the main game, and must fight through all manner of beasts and bosses.

However, this time, you don’t have to fight alone. Work alongside your friends and stack your builds so that they’re not just tough, but that they work perfectly with one another.

#8 – Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition

Some of you might be surprised that this game made the list, but in truth, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition is something that Nintendo fans have been asking for ever since the original game in Monolith Soft’s epic RPG franchise got ported to the Switch.

This game plays more like a sci-fi saga than anything else, and on this world known as Mira, there are many dangers that await you. Don’t worry, though, you’ll have not only allies, but giant mechs called Skells to help you through the danger!

Additionally, the definitive edition includes a new campaign to further expand upon the main campaign’s storyline.

#7 – Split Fiction

The latest co-op-focused title from Hazelight Studios, Split Fiction, takes another unique twist on how co-op “should go,” by putting you in the shoes of two authors who find themselves literally thrown into the worlds they’ve written.

The twist is that one author writes fantasy stories, and the other is focused on sci-fi tales. Oh, and they don’t like the other’s genre all that much. Yet, they must now work together in not only the worlds they made, but the fusions that happen because of their situation, and work their way through each puzzle together, for that is the only way to get free.

#6 – Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you’re looking for more of an “old-school” vibe, then we’ve got one for you via Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The game is a true sequel to the previous open-world title, but expands upon it in every way possible to make it a more memorable experience. Everything that the team admitted they couldn’t do in the previous game, they did here, and that’s important. Going around the land has never been cooler, or better-looking.

Plus, you’ll have multiple options on how you want to handle situations, including not fighting at all. Or, you can fight everyone! It’s entirely up to you how you go forth on your quest.

#5 – Marvel Rivals

Yes, we’re cheating a bit on this one, but hear us out. Marvel Rivals came out in December 2024 after a successful beta, and its success was obvious and immediate. However, we’ve seen games in recent years have a great start, but then lose a LOT of interest after about a month in.

What separates this game from certain other multiplayer titles in recent years, or even in 2025, is that the team at NetEase continues to improve the game and give players something to want to do. They’ve already had multiple “seasons” at this point, introducing The Fantastic Four, Emma Frost, Ultron, and more! new modes, new costumes, and yes, even more fan-service.

It’s one of the most played games of 2025 by far, and that earns it this spot on our list.

#4 – Doom The Dark Ages

Rip and tear, until it’s done!!!! Yes, Doom: The Dark Ages allows you to take on the role of the Doom Slayer once more, but this time, you’ll get to see how he earned that name. The previous two entries in the reboot saga by Bethesda told the story through side content that you needed to explore to learn how Doom Guy became the Doom Slayer. This time, though, you’ll get to live it…while brutalizing demons and other threats in epic ways.

You’ll be a true tank of destruction, wielding insane weaponry, including a buzzsaw shield and giant mechs, to deal all the carnage you want without breaking a sweat. Do it for Isabelle!

#3 – Monster Hunter Wilds

Going into 2025, many pointed to Monster Hunter Wilds as a possible “Game of the Year” frontrunner. While things have soured a little bit on the title, the latest entry from Capcom’s beloved series is still incredibly impressive, especially on the visual front.

Harnessing the power of modern systems and Unreal Engine 5, Capcom delivers an all-new experience that expands the ways you can fight monsters, while also making the difficulty exactly as brutal as before. Just as important as the monster fighting is being able to team up with friends with co-op play to take down threats together.

There’s always another monster to hunt, so get to it!

#2 – Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong is here! It may have taken a LONG time to get a new solo entry, but Donkey Kong Bananza is everything fans could’ve asked for and more. Unlike all the other games on this list, it doesn’t take much to describe the game and its gameplay. As Donkey Kong, you’ll punch and smash your way through the world to get as many bananas as you can, all the while helping the young Pauline make her way back to the surface. See? Simple!

While it may be simple, the fun is almost intoxicating. You don’t have to follow certain paths if you don’t want to, you can just go and smash things to your heart’s content and see where it leads you. Time to gon a…BANANZA!!!!

#1 – Clair Obscur Expedition 33

It’s not lost on us that we’re saying Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is THE GAME you should play, if you haven’t yet. This RPG masterpiece was made by an unknown studio, and this was their first-ever game!

The title takes place in a world where a “Paintress” slowly kills off the population one year at a time. You’ll be part of the latest “expedition force” to try to stop her. Between the incredible visuals, amazing voice cast, and mix of classic and new turn-based RPG gameplay, there’s plenty to love here.

Arguably, the best part is that it doesn’t force you to do all sorts of things to “get everything done.” It’s a nicely-sized game that knows when to stop, and many appreciate that.