Team Fortress 2 Gets Massive Summer Update

Despite being released in 2007, Team Fortress 2 continues to boast a consistent playerbase. With devs still rolling out new content, the title shows no signs of slowing down, and the huge summer 2024 update is sure to bring players back to the game.
From adding 10 new community maps, over 20 new “community-contributed items,” four new community-created taunts, and 38 new community-made Unusual effects, there’s plenty of new content to experience. Additionally, fans can look forward to a decent amount of bug fixes and stability improvements.
Check out the full patch notes for the 2024 Team Fortress 2 summer update below:
- Featuring 10 new community maps: Embargo, Odyssey, Megaton, Cachoeira, Overgrown, Hadal, Applejack, Atom Smash, Canaveral, and Burghausen
- Added the Summer 2024 Cosmetic Case
- Contains 23 new community-contributed items
- Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store
- Taunt: Can It!
- Taunt: Cremator’s Condolences
- Taunt: Straight Shooter Tutor
- Taunt: Unleashed Rage
- Added 38 new community-created Unusual effects
- 18 new effects for Unusual hats
- 20 new effects for Unusual taunts
- All cosmetic and taunt cases in Team Fortress 2 will grant Summer 2024 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.
- The Team Fortress 2 Summer event runs through September 15th, 2024
General
- Security and stability improvements
- Fixed Workshop sv_cheats exploit
- Disallow aliasing any existing convars that are not movement commands
- Added language support for Spanish – Latin America
- Added ConVar “tf_hide_custom_decals” to allow clients to disable viewing custom decals on items
- Added “Hide Custom Decals” checkbox to the Advanced Options dialog in the Miscellaneous Options category
- Added missing 64-bit Steam binaries for the dedicated server
- Added missing 64-bit versions of HLMV and HLFaceposer
- Added a check to prevent the “autoteam” client command for custom game modes like VSH after the player has already joined a team
- Added missing menu_photos images for cp_powerhouse
- Added missing default string for Player Destruction mode
- Expanded VScript support
- Added mp_tournament_redteamname, mp_tournament_blueteamname, and tf_mvm_max_connected_players to the list of whitelisted ConVars
- Fixed vscript_convar_allowlist.cfg being overriden by being packed into a map
- BaseEntity: AcceptInput, IsAlive
- EconEntity: GetAttribute
- TFPlayer: GetCustomAttribute, StunPlayer
- TFBot: GetAllBotTags, SetMission, SetPrevMission, GetMission, GetPrevMission, HasMission, IsOnAnyMission, SetMissionTarget, GetMissionTarget, SetBehaviorFlag, ClearBehaviorFlag, IsBehaviorFlagSet, SetActionPoint, GetActionPoint
- Moved some of the Christmas maps to the normal rotation
- Moved ctf_2fort_invasion out of the Misc matchmaking category and into CTF
- Moved koth_probed out of the Misc matchmaking category and into KOTH
- Fixed Incinerator killstreak effect not scaling properly when viewed from a distance (community fix from SirDapper and CheesyPuff)
- Fixed Gunslinger punch combo not being lag compensated (community fix from Marxvee)
- Fixed third-person reload animation speeds not matching first-person speeds when using custom attributes (community fix from Marxvee)
- Fixed CTF HUD being visible when no flags are present (Community fix from fellen)
- Fixed broken LOD1 model for The B.A.S.E. Jumper backpack while deployed (community fix from Piogre)
- Fixed cosmetic items that use per-class bodygroups not using the correct bodygroup in the Loadout panel
- Fixed dropped weapons with custom decals not showing the correct decals
- Fixed some unusual effects using the wrong orientation for The Head Hedge
- Fixed Halloween transmutations being completed outside of the Halloween event
- Fixed incorrect BLU material for the CLTF2 bronze medal
- Fixed missing Spy audio when using the Taunt: Kazotsky Kick
- Fixed missing sound for the Taunt: The Skating Scorcher
- Fixed the Neon Annihilator not getting crit-attacks when hitting players covered with gas
- Fixed some clipping issues for the Mad Lad when using lod1 and lod2
- Fixed missing polygons for the Stunt Suit when using the Roadworker style
- Fixed seeing the wrong image in the Steam inventory for the Operation Firmware Frenzy Star of the Company 2023 medal
- Fixed not being able to equip the Master’s Yellow Belt and the Hillbilly Speed Bump at the same time
- Fixed console warning about unknown command ‘eureka_teleport’
- Fixed Vaccinator heal sound continuing to play after Medic’s death
- Fixed a problem with the Tiny Timber not displaying paint after being painted
- Updated zi_intro.webm media file
- Updated the description of the Buffalo Steak Sandvich to display the increased damage vulnerability while active
- Updated the Eldritch Horror and Deep-sea Devourer Unusual taunt effects to fix incorrect spawn locations
- Updated the materials for Your Eternal Reward to fix incorrect lighting under certain conditions (community fix from Lindon)
- Updated the material for The Buff Banner to add phong mask and missing material parameters (community fix from Lindon)
- Updated the material for The Law to fix an issue when the hat has been painted
- Updated the equip_region for the Cleaner’s Cap
- Updated/Added some tournament medals
- Updated ctf_turbine_winter, plr_hacksaw, and pl_phoenix to fix localization issues
- Updated ctf_doublecross
- Fixed an incorrect team-colored material in the BLU base
- Updated cp_brew
- Fixed truck textures outside of BLU spawn
- Fixed a few bumps in the road
- Updated pd_selbyen
- Fixed an exploit that would allow Engineer to trap players using a teleporter behind a door
- Minor detailing changes
- Updated pl_hoodoo_final
- Added func_noclip to BLU spawn in the third stage
- Updated pl_corruption
- Fixed handrail collision near the last point
- Fixed lamp near BLU spawn
- Fixed missing string for last point
- Updated plr_hacksaw_event
- Fixed broken areaportals
- Updated pl_enclosure_final
- [Stage 1] – Moved A point within the gate building
- [Stage 1] – Added stairs for access to the balcony overlooking the final point area
- [Stage 1] – Added more cover along the initial aviary area
- [Stage 1] – Removed the catwalk connecting the wooden tower with the oneway door and the balcony area
- [Stage 1] – Tweaked the layout of the tunnel section
- [Stage 1] – Wooden tower is now connected to a new catwalk inside of the gate building
- [Stage 1] – Reworked RED spawn so it now has two exit doors
- [Stage 2] – RED now has a 2nd spawn exit leading outside along the water to where the airboats are parked
- [Stage 2] – Airboats and their dock are now accessible
- [Stage 2] – Removed the elevated platform RED had within the building, replaced with a tall piece of cover instead
- [Stage 3] – Added a wall and extra stairs on the right side leading up to the catwalk around the raptor pit
- [Stage 3] – Added a large cliff narrowing the whole area on the left side of the raptor pit
- [Stage 3] – Added an extra entryway on the left side of the final point building and a dropdown to floor level within
- [Stage 3] – Added a jumping class vent from next to B point area into the upstairs area of the final point building
- [All Stages] – Allowed building inside initial BLU spawns
- [All Stages] – Visual improvements to a lot of places, a few new assets
- Updated pl_cashworks
- Area 1 / Loading Dock
- BLU Spawn 1:
- Solved several clipping issues at doors and stairs
- Mitigated line of sight into spawn room
- Added alternative exit from spawn room to the right
- RED Spawn 1:
- Reworked to have two exits
- Area Changes:
- Changed terrain around bridge to be easier to maneuver and to prevent getting stuck
- Changed munition pack at building 01 to large
- Possible spots beneath bridge for teleporter-traps eliminated
- Shuffled some big rocks to block off Sniper lanes
- Cut center building Sniper lane, left alley visually blocked off from dock area
- Cut center building top Sniper lane, less easy to get a good view
- Changed out of bounds building left of BLU spawn, added spinning sawblade
- Opened up a third passage to allow for an additional flanking option for BLU and RED
- BLU Spawn 1:
- Area 2 / Serpentines
- RED Spawn 2:
- Reworked 2nd RED spawn entirely
- New spawn has two exits, locks and teleports after B is capped
- Area Changes:
- Balconies blocked off visually and physically
- Additional visual blocker at the top of the serpentines to allow for a more secure crossing
- Long tunnel leading through the RED building to a staircase at the foot of the hill
- Added deadly and moving sawblade for spicy danger, with sparks and fumes
- Closed off BLU balcony at the end of the hill
- Changed raised platform to be only accessible from RED side
- Reroutes:
- Deleted BLU gates at flanking route after B is capped
- Flanking route has an additional exit towards C, leading through BLU building
- BLU building interiors reworked and expanded
- Balcony-drop doesn’t injure the player any more
- RED Spawn 2:
- Area 3 / Construction Site
- BLU Spawn 2:
- New stairway leading to balcony
- Wider exit from big building after CP3 capture
- Area Changes:
- Widened area at the generators and on the 2nd level
- Changed the direction of the drop-in to C, leading into the hydroelectric building
- Widened exit from BLU spawn into Area 3
- BLU Spawn 2:
- Area 4 / Vault
- Area Changes:
- Added gates opening at the gatehouse after CP3 is captured
- Alternative passageway through gatehouse while gates are closed pre CP3
- Rebuild bridge to be convex, obscuring a long Sniper lane
- Wonky bridge rewards with a branching access next to the vault building, allowing for BLU flanks
- Area Changes:
- Global Changes to Team Fortress 2
- Solved a ton of clipping
- Rebuilt and edited navmesh, with defined sentry and Sniper positions and varying gameplay
- Adjusted func_doors at spawn to span to every solid
- Changed clipping on cart, now jumpable
- Increased fog distance and lowered density
- Exchanged glass-textures from the green to the clear version
- Stairs and hanging bridge are now bullet-blocked for more predictable projectile bounces
- Area 1 / Loading Dock