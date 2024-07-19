Team Fortress 2 Gets Massive Summer Update

This game came out in 2007, but it's not stopping.

Despite being released in 2007, Team Fortress 2 continues to boast a consistent playerbase. With devs still rolling out new content, the title shows no signs of slowing down, and the huge summer 2024 update is sure to bring players back to the game.

From adding 10 new community maps, over 20 new “community-contributed items,” four new community-created taunts, and 38 new community-made Unusual effects, there’s plenty of new content to experience. Additionally, fans can look forward to a decent amount of bug fixes and stability improvements.

Check out the full patch notes for the 2024 Team Fortress 2 summer update below:

Featuring 10 new community maps: Embargo, Odyssey, Megaton, Cachoeira, Overgrown, Hadal, Applejack, Atom Smash, Canaveral, and Burghausen

Added the Summer 2024 Cosmetic Case Contains 23 new community-contributed items

Added 4 new community-contributed taunts to the Mann Co. Store Taunt: Can It! Taunt: Cremator’s Condolences Taunt: Straight Shooter Tutor Taunt: Unleashed Rage

Added 38 new community-created Unusual effects 18 new effects for Unusual hats 20 new effects for Unusual taunts

All cosmetic and taunt cases in Team Fortress 2 will grant Summer 2024 Unusual effects instead of their normal Unusual effects during the Summer event. This does not include crates.

The Team Fortress 2 Summer event runs through September 15th, 2024

General

Security and stability improvements

Fixed Workshop sv_cheats exploit

Disallow aliasing any existing convars that are not movement commands

Added language support for Spanish – Latin America

Added ConVar “tf_hide_custom_decals” to allow clients to disable viewing custom decals on items Added “Hide Custom Decals” checkbox to the Advanced Options dialog in the Miscellaneous Options category

Added missing 64-bit Steam binaries for the dedicated server

Added missing 64-bit versions of HLMV and HLFaceposer

Added a check to prevent the “autoteam” client command for custom game modes like VSH after the player has already joined a team

Added missing menu_photos images for cp_powerhouse

Added missing default string for Player Destruction mode

Expanded VScript support Added mp_tournament_redteamname, mp_tournament_blueteamname, and tf_mvm_max_connected_players to the list of whitelisted ConVars Fixed vscript_convar_allowlist.cfg being overriden by being packed into a map BaseEntity: AcceptInput, IsAlive EconEntity: GetAttribute TFPlayer: GetCustomAttribute, StunPlayer TFBot: GetAllBotTags, SetMission, SetPrevMission, GetMission, GetPrevMission, HasMission, IsOnAnyMission, SetMissionTarget, GetMissionTarget, SetBehaviorFlag, ClearBehaviorFlag, IsBehaviorFlagSet, SetActionPoint, GetActionPoint

Moved some of the Christmas maps to the normal rotation

Moved ctf_2fort_invasion out of the Misc matchmaking category and into CTF

Moved koth_probed out of the Misc matchmaking category and into KOTH

Fixed Incinerator killstreak effect not scaling properly when viewed from a distance (community fix from SirDapper and CheesyPuff)

Fixed Gunslinger punch combo not being lag compensated (community fix from Marxvee)

Fixed third-person reload animation speeds not matching first-person speeds when using custom attributes (community fix from Marxvee)

Fixed CTF HUD being visible when no flags are present (Community fix from fellen)

Fixed broken LOD1 model for The B.A.S.E. Jumper backpack while deployed (community fix from Piogre)

Fixed cosmetic items that use per-class bodygroups not using the correct bodygroup in the Loadout panel

Fixed dropped weapons with custom decals not showing the correct decals

Fixed some unusual effects using the wrong orientation for The Head Hedge

Fixed Halloween transmutations being completed outside of the Halloween event

Fixed incorrect BLU material for the CLTF2 bronze medal

Fixed missing Spy audio when using the Taunt: Kazotsky Kick

Fixed missing sound for the Taunt: The Skating Scorcher

Fixed the Neon Annihilator not getting crit-attacks when hitting players covered with gas

Fixed some clipping issues for the Mad Lad when using lod1 and lod2

Fixed missing polygons for the Stunt Suit when using the Roadworker style

Fixed seeing the wrong image in the Steam inventory for the Operation Firmware Frenzy Star of the Company 2023 medal

Fixed not being able to equip the Master’s Yellow Belt and the Hillbilly Speed Bump at the same time

Fixed console warning about unknown command ‘eureka_teleport’

Fixed Vaccinator heal sound continuing to play after Medic’s death

Fixed a problem with the Tiny Timber not displaying paint after being painted

Updated zi_intro.webm media file

Updated the description of the Buffalo Steak Sandvich to display the increased damage vulnerability while active

Updated the Eldritch Horror and Deep-sea Devourer Unusual taunt effects to fix incorrect spawn locations

Updated the materials for Your Eternal Reward to fix incorrect lighting under certain conditions (community fix from Lindon)

Updated the material for The Buff Banner to add phong mask and missing material parameters (community fix from Lindon)

Updated the material for The Law to fix an issue when the hat has been painted

Updated the equip_region for the Cleaner’s Cap

Updated/Added some tournament medals

Updated ctf_turbine_winter, plr_hacksaw, and pl_phoenix to fix localization issues

Updated ctf_doublecross Fixed an incorrect team-colored material in the BLU base

Updated cp_brew Fixed truck textures outside of BLU spawn Fixed a few bumps in the road

Updated pd_selbyen Fixed an exploit that would allow Engineer to trap players using a teleporter behind a door Minor detailing changes

Updated pl_hoodoo_final Added func_noclip to BLU spawn in the third stage

Updated pl_corruption Fixed handrail collision near the last point Fixed lamp near BLU spawn Fixed missing string for last point

Updated plr_hacksaw_event Fixed broken areaportals

Updated pl_enclosure_final [Stage 1] – Moved A point within the gate building [Stage 1] – Added stairs for access to the balcony overlooking the final point area [Stage 1] – Added more cover along the initial aviary area [Stage 1] – Removed the catwalk connecting the wooden tower with the oneway door and the balcony area [Stage 1] – Tweaked the layout of the tunnel section [Stage 1] – Wooden tower is now connected to a new catwalk inside of the gate building [Stage 1] – Reworked RED spawn so it now has two exit doors [Stage 2] – RED now has a 2nd spawn exit leading outside along the water to where the airboats are parked [Stage 2] – Airboats and their dock are now accessible [Stage 2] – Removed the elevated platform RED had within the building, replaced with a tall piece of cover instead [Stage 3] – Added a wall and extra stairs on the right side leading up to the catwalk around the raptor pit [Stage 3] – Added a large cliff narrowing the whole area on the left side of the raptor pit [Stage 3] – Added an extra entryway on the left side of the final point building and a dropdown to floor level within [Stage 3] – Added a jumping class vent from next to B point area into the upstairs area of the final point building [All Stages] – Allowed building inside initial BLU spawns [All Stages] – Visual improvements to a lot of places, a few new assets

Updated pl_cashworks Area 1 / Loading Dock BLU Spawn 1: Solved several clipping issues at doors and stairs Mitigated line of sight into spawn room Added alternative exit from spawn room to the right RED Spawn 1: Reworked to have two exits Area Changes: Changed terrain around bridge to be easier to maneuver and to prevent getting stuck Changed munition pack at building 01 to large Possible spots beneath bridge for teleporter-traps eliminated Shuffled some big rocks to block off Sniper lanes Cut center building Sniper lane, left alley visually blocked off from dock area Cut center building top Sniper lane, less easy to get a good view Changed out of bounds building left of BLU spawn, added spinning sawblade Opened up a third passage to allow for an additional flanking option for BLU and RED Area 2 / Serpentines RED Spawn 2: Reworked 2nd RED spawn entirely New spawn has two exits, locks and teleports after B is capped Area Changes: Balconies blocked off visually and physically Additional visual blocker at the top of the serpentines to allow for a more secure crossing Long tunnel leading through the RED building to a staircase at the foot of the hill Added deadly and moving sawblade for spicy danger, with sparks and fumes Closed off BLU balcony at the end of the hill Changed raised platform to be only accessible from RED side Reroutes: Deleted BLU gates at flanking route after B is capped Flanking route has an additional exit towards C, leading through BLU building BLU building interiors reworked and expanded Balcony-drop doesn’t injure the player any more Area 3 / Construction Site BLU Spawn 2: New stairway leading to balcony Wider exit from big building after CP3 capture Area Changes: Widened area at the generators and on the 2nd level Changed the direction of the drop-in to C, leading into the hydroelectric building Widened exit from BLU spawn into Area 3 Area 4 / Vault Area Changes: Added gates opening at the gatehouse after CP3 is captured Alternative passageway through gatehouse while gates are closed pre CP3 Rebuild bridge to be convex, obscuring a long Sniper lane Wonky bridge rewards with a branching access next to the vault building, allowing for BLU flanks Global Changes to Team Fortress 2 Solved a ton of clipping Rebuilt and edited navmesh, with defined sentry and Sniper positions and varying gameplay Adjusted func_doors at spawn to span to every solid Changed clipping on cart, now jumpable Increased fog distance and lowered density Exchanged glass-textures from the green to the clear version Stairs and hanging bridge are now bullet-blocked for more predictable projectile bounces



Source