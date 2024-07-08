Gran Turismo 7 July Update to Add Six New Cars, New Track

The update is due to release on July 25.

Polyphony Digital has revealed the next major update for Gran Turismo 7 scheduled to release on July 25. The free July 2024 update will add six new cards and one new track, along with new rims to make your cars even more stylish on the raceway.

Check out a trailer for the free July update for Gran Turismo 7 below:

The new cards included in the update are as follows:

Ferrari 430 Scuderia (2007)

BMW M3 (1997)

Lambroghini Gallardo LP 560-4 (2008)

Genesis Vision Gran Turismo

Subaru Impreza Rally Car (1998)

RUF RGT 4.2 (2016)

The game’s AI racer, Sophy, will now be able to compete in the Nurburgring 24-hour race and the Autodrome Lago Maggiore. Additionally, the new track, Eiger Norwand, appeared in Gran Turismo 6.

Upon its release in 2022, the game set a franchise record with the highest-grossing launch month sales for a Gran Turismo title. The game won Best Sports/Racing Game at The Game Awards 2022 and Racing Game of the Year at the 26th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards in 2023.

“Gran Turismo 7 has been a success, and we have been able to maintain a really high number of active users throughout the release,” Polyphony Digital president Kazunori Yamauchi said late last year. “That’s something very unique to Gran Turismo that other titles have not been able to see.”

Gran Turismo 7 was released on March 4, 2022 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game released a free in-game update soon after launch to allow for PlayStsation VR2 support.