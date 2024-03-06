Phil Spencer Reportedly Dropped Skull and Bones After Minutes

Skull and Bones is a game we’ve seen struggle to make any headway into the game development scene. Ubisoft first introduced this game to the world back in 2017, and it had quite an impact on fans during E3. But it wouldn’t be until last month that the game would finally make its way out. Unfortunately, it’s not been the big success Ubisoft had hoped for, and even one notable industry icon doesn’t seem interested in playing this game.

Phil Spencer is the head of Xbox, and while he has a big job that involves ensuring Xbox grows, he’s also a big gamer. After all, you would need some kind of gaming background and appreciation to handle a job like that. Fortunately, Phil has also been open about sharing what he’s been playing online, and his Xbox handle is well known. This gives players a look into what Phil is currently playing and how much time is spent on a specific game.

Thanks to Tech4Gamers, we’re finding out that Phil Spencer did give Skull and Bones a download and at least opened the game up. However, as reported, the Xbox head only managed to spend a few minutes in the game before logging off and not touching it. So, it looks like Phil isn’t quite up to the challenge of partaking in Ubisoft’s piracy adventure.

That said, it’s also a game that competes with Microsoft’s own pirate-themed video game experience. Sea of Thieves is a game developed by Xbox’s Rare studio and released in 2018 for the Xbox One and PC platforms. It’s also been heavily supported with new content over the years, but it will soon have a new resurgence next month.

I’m sure you’ve already heard, but Sea of Thieves has recently been confirmed to release on the PlayStation 5 platform. The title will launch on April 30, 2024, and you’ll get to enjoy crossplay if you make a Microsoft account. This is one of the few former Xbox exclusives coming to rival platforms, and it might put another hit against Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones.

If you haven’t already given Skull and Bones a pickup, the game has already dropped in price. This comes shortly after its release and AAAA comments made by Ubisoft when questioned on why the game wasn’t being released as a free-to-play experience. So far, critics haven’t had the most positive things to say about this game, and we have a Before You Buy coverage on our impressions, which you can view below.