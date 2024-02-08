Ubisoft CEO Answers Why Skull and Bones Is Not Free To Play

Quite a few fans are eagerly awaiting the launch of Skull and Bones. You might get the beta to give a taste of what the gameplay experience will be like. However, the game’s full launch will set you back a whopping $69.99. That’s the general asking price now for a new AAA game. We’ve come to accept that for this latest-generation console platform. However, for some investors, it was a question on their minds about why this title is not a free-to-play experience.

Today, the Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, spoke to investors during a recent earnings call. This call gave us a look at the launch window for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. Likewise, the CEO commented on the anticipation of Grand Theft Auto VI and how its release will help Ubisoft with its sales. But thanks to a report from VGC, we’re learning that Ubisoft’s CEO was offering a comment on the price point being settled for Skull and Bones. As noted, the Skull and Bones title is slated to launch as a premium gameplay experience with a live service approach. We’ve already got word of a roadmap to help the game out post-launch.

You will see that Skull and Bones is a fully-fledged game. It’s a very big game, and we feel that people will really see how vast and complete that game is. It’s a really full, triple… quadruple-A game, that will deliver in the long run. Yves Guillemot – VGC

With that said, Yves noted that this is a fully-fledged game and even goes on to refer to their upcoming release, a triple-quadruple-A game. Now, how that holds up when the title launches and we start to see content launch to support the game remains to be seen. Skull and Bones was a title that has been developing for ages. It’s also a game we’ve seen get pushed back through delays, so now that it’s finally getting ready for its full launch, it will be exciting to see how well fans take up the gameplay experience and if it was worth the wait.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs, Skull and Bones is an action-adventure game set during the golden age of piracy. Players will take the role of pirate captains as they take to the seas in naval warfare for precious loot. The game will have a single-player campaign experience, but you can also enjoy the game with friends with PvP action. Currently, the game is set to launch officially on February 16, 2024. You’ll find Skull and Bones available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms when the title is released.