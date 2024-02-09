Ubisoft CEO Feels GTA 6 Release Will Further Aid Ubisoft

Update:

In an earnings report from Take-Two it looks as if everything is on track to delivering Grand Theft Auto VI into the marketplace this coming year, 2025. There was even mention of financial incentives to ensure this game doesn’t get stuck in development.

Original Story…

A massive fan base worldwide can’t wait to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s been years since we received a new installment for the franchise, and that will end within this upcoming year. However, consumers are not the only ones excited about this new release. There might be quite a few eager companies within the industry that are ready to see Grand Theft Auto VI launch for their own benefit. Here’s what Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot had to say when questioned about the upcoming competitor title release, Grand Theft Auto VI.

During an earnings call for Ubisoft, the CEO was able to take on some questions. Thanks to a report from IGN, we’re finding out that one question had to deal with Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI release. It’s been confirmed that we will get the game sometime in 2025, and when asked about how Ubisoft’s lineup will do compared to this behemoth of a game release, Yves had positive things to say. Apparently, Yves is excited simply because these massive games bring back players to the industry along with newcomers.

What we’ve seen in the past is that each time there’s a big release like GTA, there are more and more people coming back to the industry, and that helps other games to sell as well. We see it for sure. We look at this and we are really organizing things around the launch of that game, which we do not know exactly when it is going to happen. We consider it will be closer to our financial year ’26 than our financial year ’25. But what we’ve seen is that generally it’s actually positive for the market, and we did a good launch with the launch of GTA 5 first launch and GTA 5 online game, each time we were able to generate really good revenue and profit on the games we launched. Yves Guillemot – IGN

Yves mentioned that these games can sometimes bring players back into the industry if they have been absent for a while. So Grand Theft Auto VI is the gateway to potentially more players picking up other games after finishing Rockstar Games’ title. That should hopefully give a nice bump in financial success for companies like Ubisoft if they have some solid titles to release alongside the general launch window for Grand Theft Auto VI.

But again, we’re still waiting for the official release date for the next GTA game. It’s only slated to launch in 2025, and so far, we only have one trailer right now to market the game. Still, that didn’t stop fans from dissecting everything they could possibly see from this cinematic trailer. Meanwhile, Ubisoft also had another headline today from this earnings call. If you haven’t caught the headline today, Ubisoft noted that Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will launch within the 2025 fiscal year. That means we should get our hands on this next installment before March 2025 officially wraps. But as I’m sure you know, delays can happen, so we’ll just have to wait and see if the development team over at Ubisoft Quebec can get this game out on time.