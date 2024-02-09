Alone in the Dark Deluxe Edition Highlights 1992 Character Models

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the latest video drop.

loove it. guilhermealvessantosgui2805 – YouTube Comment

Looks great, the original characters look hilarious. gemmacorinne9487 – YouTube Comment

lol wtf is this though? great casting btw. leif451 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

If you’re eager to dive into Alone in the Dark, you might be keen on picking up the Deluxe Edition. This upcoming release will have a few editions to pick from if you’re not set on just going with the standard release. Today, we’re getting a look at a new trailer drop that highlights Alone in the Dark Digital Deluxe Edition, which comes with some neat little features. For instance, players coming to this game with some shared connection to the original release might find it worthwhile to swap the character designs to the original 1992 models.

Alone in the Dark Digital Deluxe Edition can be picked up through the various platforms. However, if you need a bit more insight on what might make this edition worth your money, check out the latest footage below. The developers released a new trailer highlighting some of the goodies packed with this edition. You’ll find that you’ll have the original 1992 costume pack, as mentioned, but also a vintage horror filter pack, along with a director’s commentary that will help share some insight into the behind-the-scenes development as you progress through the game.

Of course, it’s worth noting that you can purchase these features outside of the Digital Deluxe Edition. It will cost you anywhere from $3 to $5, but if you’re just after one or two of these features, then you can get them separately. That should be a relief to some players who might have found themselves only pre-ordering the standard edition of the game. With that said, if you haven’t made the purchase yet, you can look at some of these features in action within the latest trailer embedded below.

We’re not far off now from the release of Alone in the Dark. Initially, the developers were hopeful to see the game launch last month, but it was delayed to avoid developers having to crunch through the holidays. Instead, the game is now slated to land in the marketplace next month, March 20, 2024. If you’re completely new to the franchise, this will be a great jumping-on point as it reimagines the original 1992 Alone in the Dark. Players are going through this survival horror game as they embark on a journey with private investigator Edward Carnby and his client Emily Hartwood. The duo is venturing off to the Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally fatigued, to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Emily’s uncle, Jeremy Hartwood.

As mentioned, players can find Alone in the Dark, released into the marketplace on March 20, 2024. When the game does launch into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and the PC platforms.