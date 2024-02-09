Halo Season 2 Star Appreciates Giving More Time To Silver Team

We all make mistakes. That’s just a fact of life. But the question is what we do to FIX those mistakes when they’re called out. Do we simply keep going and ignore all feedback? Or do we try to “do right by others” and adjust things to improve everything? In the case of the Halo TV series, fans and critics alike wanted SEVERAL key adjustments when the second season came out. The first season was fraught with problems, so it was up to the sophomore attempt to fix it, and Halo Season 2 appears to have done that on several fronts.

The team, under a new showrunner, admitted many problems with the first season, including its tone and storylines. That’s why, with Halo Season 2, they wanted to have more of a “war story” and focus on the action and key events that fans of the gaming franchise would know and understand. For Master Chief actor Pablo Schreiber, one thing he wanted to ensure got done properly in Season 2 was the handling of Silver Team. Chief’s squad was relegated to the background for much of the first season, and fans, alongside Pablo, weren’t amused by that. But this time around, they’re getting more attention:

“…Something else that is one of my joys of the second season, true joys, which is to get to watch these amazing actors that I worked with on the first season, who play the other characters in the Silver Team,” he noted to ComicBook.com, “Kate Kennedy plays Kai, Natasha Culzac plays Riz, and Bentley Kalu plays Vannak, and they worked so hard and so tirelessly through the first season for not a lot of glory. They’re basically under the helmets, and not a lot of personality given to each character.”

He went on to note:

“One of the real joys for me as an actor and as a leader was getting to see these three actors take the reins of their roles and start to differentiate themselves from each other and start to have their moments throughout the season, and they rose to the occasion with flying colors. They’re all fantastic in their roles, and it was really a true pleasure for me to watch.”

It’s good to see these actors get their due, and it’ll be interesting to see how Silver Team gets shown throughout the second season. The first two episodes are out now, and the others will continue to be dropped on Paramount+.