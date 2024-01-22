Halo TV Series Star Blasts Key Storyline From Season 1

Many in the world today don’t like the idea of people talking negatively about another product, regardless of the medium. To a certain level, we can appreciate and respect that. After all, regardless of the result, it’s fair to assume that many people worked hard to create the thing you watched, listened to, or played. However, sometimes, things need to be called out so that it can be better in the future, and the Halo TV Series is an excellent example of that. The first season came out a while back, and it was blasted by critics and fans alike on multiple fronts.

One of the biggest ones was that the team behind the show admitted that they didn’t play the games so that they could have a “fresh start” with the lore and its characters. That “lack of knowledge” certainly showed when the various events and characters acted in ways they didn’t expect in the worst ways. For example, Master Chief took off his helmet multiple times despite him never showing it in the series. Then, new characters attempted to “flesh out the world,” and they were just…well…bad. One of them, Makee, wasn’t just a “Covenant Spy,” but someone who had a relationship with Master Chief.

To the extent that one of the storylines was them making love in a certain episode. The man behind Master Chief, Pablo Schreiber, noted in an interview with GamesRadar that he fought to get that storyline cut out of the show as he felt it was a mistake to have it:

“The decision to make the connection between Makee and John a romantic connection was a huge mistake,” Schreiber stated. “I felt it was a huge mistake at the time and I argued against it and fought against it. But I am who I am. I don’t write the scripts. I only give my opinion. It wasn’t listened to.”

Not what you expected, right? After all, typically, actors like this aren’t allowed to blast the shows they’re a part of. Yet here, he blasted it and noted he wanted to stop it from happening!

The irony is that Schreiber will be dealing with more questions going forward as the Halo TV Series will drop Season 2 of its run next month.

The second season will deal with the “Fall of Reach,” which was a key part of Master Chief’s story in the games. We’ll see how it goes.