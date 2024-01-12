Halo Season 2 Gets First Full Trailer

UPDATE

Does watching the first trailer for Season 2 make you excited for waht’s coming? Or do you think it’ll be more of the same “meh” show? Let us know below!

ORIGINAL STORY

As we’ve happily covered on this website throughout the past several years, when it comes to video game adaptations, they’re often “hit or miss.” Up until a few years ago, they were decided more “miss” than “hit,” and then, we had a string of arrivals that helped change the perception of what a live-action video game adaptation could be. But there’s always a catch or two when you have a string of hits. Some seem to be “easy hits” due to the subject matter or the people behind it, and yet, as Halo Season 2 draws near, how many people can say they’re honestly excited about it?

If you didn’t know that Halo Season 2 was coming to Paramount+, the company has been rather quiet about it after revealing its release window in 2024. We know it’s coming on February 8th, and its first trailer has dropped. We see many things in it, including the battle that eventually touched on that helped set the tone for the original trilogy. But once again, how many people are excited about it? Watch the trailer below and make your own opinion about that:

Surrender is not an option.



The new season of #HaloTheSeries premieres February 8, exclusively on @ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/61q2A8s7uJ — Halo (@Halo) January 11, 2024

You might ask, “Why are you being so hard on Season 1?” We’re not; actually, we’re just echoing the thoughts and sentiments of everyone who watched it. For example, if you go to the Rotten Tomatoes page, you’ll see that while it did get a “Fresh” rating, it was only at 70%, which means it BARELY made the cut. Then, if you look at the audience rating, it’s only at 52%.

Another factor here is that despite all the lore and source material that was out there for Master Chief and his universe, the team behind the show “didn’t look or talk about the game.” So when questionable storylines, characters, and moments popped up, fans knew easily who and what to blame. Could Season 2 be better? It’s possible. But it’s not guaranteed. Here is the official synopsis for Season 2:

“In season two, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant is preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction: the Halo.”