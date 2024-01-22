Alone In The Dark Latest Trailer Offers A Peek Into Derceto Manor

Update:

Here are what some viewers had to say about the recent trailer.

I hope this game turns out great. I think Alone in the Dark deserves to have a winner, since it means so much to its genre. SirCaco – YouTube Comment

Looks promising, seem confident to show this off so early so fingers crossed it performs well on launch. OurLou – YouTube Comment

I’m a fan of alone of the dark, but I’m worried about the frame-rate for this game. The acting seems like an after school special. Mr.Meticulous123 – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

Resident Evil 2 is likely the main culprit for a lot of remakes we’re seeing developed and released into the marketplace. Capcom struck gold by returning and remaking some of their earlier survival horror installments for the Resident Evil franchise. Stripping away from the earlier hardware’s limitations placed on the developers, what we got, as a result, was a thrilling and incredible experience for veteran fans and newcomers alike. THQ Nordic is publishing the Alone in the Dark remake, hoping to find similar success.

This isn’t a new announcement; we’ve seen this remake already as the developers over at Pieces Interactive continue to chip away at the game. But Alone in the Dark has been a bit dormant of a survival horror franchise. As a result, reimagining the first game launched in 1992 might bring new life into the IP. Initially, this game was supposed to launch into the marketplace last year, but it continued to be delayed.

Fortunately, the delay was also meant to avoid a crunch over the holiday season, so now the push is to see the upcoming title launch into the marketplace this March. But recently, we saw a brand-new trailer for the game.

The latest trailer offers a look into the Derceto Manor. For those who might not have kept tabs on this game, Alone in the Dark follows two protagonists. We’re following Emily Hartwood and a private investigator, Edward Carnby. When Emily’s uncle Jeremy goes missing, the duo decides to venture to Derceto Manor, a place that aims to help the mentally ill. As you can imagine, this place is far more sinister than the two could have expected.

You can view the trailer for the game below. As mentioned, this trailer is about exploring the Derceto Manor and some of its more peculiar characters. However, as our duo soon discovers, there seems to be something far more paranormal and strange that inhabits these walls. The mystery behind the manor and Emily’s missing uncle will be unveiled when the game launches on March 20, 2024.

When Alone in the Dark is released into the marketplace, players will be able to pick up a copy of the game for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. That’s, of course, we don’t see another delay that will push this game a little further out into the calendar year.