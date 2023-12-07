Alone In The Dark Has Been Delayed

For fans of the Alone in the Dark franchise, it’s been a bit of a waiting game on a new installment. The last mainline installment release came in 2015 with Alone in the Dark: Illumination. However, due to fans not taking up with the game, Atari SA sold the rights to the IP, with THQ Nordic being the new owner. They unveiled that a new game would be coming out, and it was expected to be released in January of next year. But now it looks to be a bit further into the upcoming year. THQ Nordic has unveiled that they are moving the game back for the development team.

If you want to play Alone in the Dark, mark off your calendar. While it was slated to release on January 16, 2024, that is no longer the case. Today, THQ Nordic unveiled on its official website that the new release date for the game is March 20, 2024. Overall, the reason behind the move is due to the holidays. No one wants to be grinding away during the holiday season. It adds unnecessary stress during a time when we should be spending moments with our loved ones. So, to avoid this crunch on the development team over at Pieces Interactive, THQ Nordic is moving the game back.

THQ Nordic noted that the well-being of their teams is a top priority, and it would ultimately translate to a better product. Furthermore, adding this extra time to game production will allow the studio to deliver a game that exceeds the community’s expectations. So get ready for a terrifying gameplay experience when the end of March rolls around. Of course, there are always the previous installments released that players could go back and enjoy while they want for the newest installment.

With that said, if you haven’t played Alone in the Dark games in the past, these are survival horror experiences. Fortunately, you don’t have to play the past game to enjoy this new installment. Players are getting a reimagining of the first Alone in the Dark. Within the game narrative, Alone in the Dark will tell a story focused on Emily Hartwood and a private investigator named Edward Carnby. The duo has traveled to an old manor for people with a mental health condition to solve the disappearance of Emily’s uncle, Jeremy Hartwood.

When Alone in the Dark is released, you can expect it to be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for the upcoming title in the video we have embedded below.