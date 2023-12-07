The Last of Us Season 2 Confirmed For 2025

The Last of Us has always been a major hit with gamers worldwide. When Naughty Dog first released this game on the PlayStation 3, fans were getting a cinematic action-adventure experience. We had a solid narrative experience, and it wasn’t long after that a remastered edition was released. There’s even a complete remake of this game available today, so it certainly has a strong fan base. However, this franchise got a new resurgence when HBO released a live-action adaptation. Now, this IP has fans who have never experienced video games. Shortly into the first season, HBO approved production for season two. Today, we’re discovering that this second season is heading our way in 2025.

There was plenty of anticipation for this next season. For fans who enjoyed the sequel installment to The Last of Us, they would get to see the narrative unfold with these actors. Likewise, those who didn’t experience the video game will soon see how Joel and Ellie’s storyline would carry forward. Of course, there’s potential for some slight changes to the narrative, but with the first season being closely adapted to the source material, we expect the same overall storyline to be told. HBO has recently confirmed that we’ll find out what season two has in store for us when it launches sometime in 2025.

The best is yet to come.



New originals, returning series, and more are coming soon to Max, The One to Watch. pic.twitter.com/Rnfp7gpvAe — Max (@StreamOnMax) December 6, 2023

This season was pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. As actors and writers fought for better benefits, most productions were not getting off the ground. However, it was clear that the production was ready to start once the strikes stopped. Unfortunately, when the strikes did come to an end, the second season was still pushed back. It’s believed that production of the series was pushed further back than intended due to actor Pedro Pascal’s schedule. It looked as if there was a need to move this season so that the rest of the scenes for Gladiator 2 could be filmed.

As a result of this production being forced back because of the Hollywood strikes, we won’t see this series continue in 2024. That means we’ll be waiting a good while, much like other productions, before we get the next chapter of this storyline. On the bright side, The Last of Us Part II Remastered release is coming next month, which will give players another chance to enjoy this game. We already know that the second season of The Last of Us won’t be able to cover the entire length of The Last of Us Part II. While season three is likely to continue the narrative storyline, we also know that the showrunner wouldn’t be opposed to spin-offs coming out for this IP. That might help keep fans entertained while we wait to see if Naughty Dog releases a third mainline installment to this franchise.