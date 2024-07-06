25 Best NEW Science Fiction Games of 2024

Sci-fi games allow game developers to craft incredible worlds and characters and see how far their imaginations can fly. Here are some games in 2024 that’ll scratch that itch for gamers. With that said, there’s always the chance we might see some of these games miss the 2024 calendar year.

Update: We will continue to update this list periodically throughout the year, so you will likely see some games removed or added. These games are not ranked in any particular order, as the focus here is to showcase titles we are excited to see hit the marketplace.

#25 The Alters

Life is full of choices; we all know that. The choices we make determine the paths we go on in life and where we end up. But what if we could take a look at our alternate selves and get them to help us?

In The Alters, you’ll play Jan Dolski, who is trapped on another world and is desperately trying to figure a way off it. Through a unique machine, he can bring forth other versions of himself whomade different choices in life.

You’ll have to figure out how to talk with them and get them to help you before time runs out. But what does meeting other versions of yourself do to a person? Play and find out!

#24 Ark 2

If you were a fan of the original, you’ll want to try Ark 2 when it arrives later this year. Well, we hope it’ll arrive later this year. Given everything that’s been done so far in 2024, who knows what’ll happen?

Regardless, you’ll find yourself on a strange world full of contradictions Such as humans and dinosaurs existing with one another, and fighting for control of the planet! You must learn the truth about everything around you. Why are you there? How did this planet come to be? Why does one of these heroes look like Vin Diesel?

That and much more await you in this sci-fi survival title.

#23 Pacific Drive

Hmm…there shouldn’t be anything sci-fi about going for a “simple drive” through the Pacific Northwest, should there?

In Pacific Drive, you’ll find out that there is plenty of sci-fi weirdness going on here. That means you’ll need to drive for your life as you attempt to evade not just a monstrous storm but all that lies within the wilderness you travel through.

If you want to make it out in one piece, you’ll need to pimp your ride to handle the dangers ahead. Then, even if you do make it out alive, you can replay the game and have an entirely new experience! So, who’s ready for a road trip?

#22 Stellar Blade

We’re sure plenty of you know all about Stellar Blade due to its fantastic…um…assets. Incredibly detailed, intentionally focused on…assets…yeah…

But there is more to this game than just that! In this version of reality, a force nearly wiped humanity off the map and forced them to flee to a spaceborne colony while it took over the Earth. You play as Eve, a woman tasked with taking down this force and allowing humans to return to their home!

The title will feature intense and fast-paced combat that rewards players for doing blocks, parries, and more. So get your weapons and skills ready; you’re going to need them!

#21 Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

When you’re a Space Marine in this universe, you can proudly boast of many things. You can note that you’re one of the deadliest warriors in the entire universe. You can note that your loyalty to the Imperium and your Emperor is unquestioned and proven repeatedly.

Then, you can note how when worlds need saving, you’re the one they call to right the ship. In Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2, you’ll do exactly that.

World after world is being taken by the Tyranid Hordes, and the Imperium has tasked you and your fellow Marines with taking them back and holding the line. Unleash fire and fury so that no one will ever question the Imperium’s might again!

#20 Lost Soul Aside

Admittedly, we don’t know much about Lost Soul Aside, and new details haven’t been “bursting forth,” as it were, but we’ll do our best here, given the little information we have.

The game is set in a sci-fi future where no sooner did a war end than another battle began for humanity. A horde of monsters swept across the planet, leading to unexpected consequences. That included one of the humans, Kazer, getting fused with a race of beings known as the Arena.

Now, the fused pair must set off across a vast world to learn the truth of their situation and attempt to free humanity from its fate.

#19 Europa

If you don’t know, Europa is a moon of Jupiter in our very real universe. But in the game called Europa, the moon has been terraformed into something much more vibrant and beautiful. It’s here that humanity once lived and thrived.

However, as you play the android Zee, you’ll realize quickly that something happened to this place, and you set off on a quest to determine where humanity went. This peaceful sci-fi title will have you exploring the moon via your jetpack and having a blast while doing it.

There are mysteries to solve, yes, but you’ll have a soothing time as you go through the various areas of the moon.

#18 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

It’s time for Aloy to do her take on having a “journey to the west.” See what we did there? It’s a Sun Wukong reference!!!!

Anyway, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is the fully loaded second adventure of Aloy as she fights to save her world from the machinations of multiple factions. To do so, she must venture to new lands, meet new people, and fight off the mechanized beasts that want to rip her limb from limb!

Between the main campaign and the DLC content, you’ll have plenty to do and fight, so use the progression system to tailor the experience to fit your style. A big, beautiful world awaits you!

#17 The Outlast Trials

And now for something not quite as beautiful. In fact, The Outlast Trials are downright monstrous in tone and content! Fun times!

In the game, you, and possibly your co-op friends, are conscripted into horrifying human trials by a certain evil corporation. We won’t say which one because, well, most corporations are evil nowadays. Anyway, to survive, you must be careful and crafty. You’ll have to endure all the torment and challenges and make it through each trial with as much of yourself intact as possible.

Will you work together with others to get out alive? Or will you try to save yourself only? Jump in and find out!

#16 Expeditions: A MudRunner Game

We admit that Expeditions: A MudRunner Game isn’t your typical sci-fi experience, but the newly released game does have some sci-fi elements.

For example, instead of just taking an off-road vehicle and seeing where you can go, you’ll be helping a research team attempt to explore areas that have been truly untouched by man. Using your vehicles, you’ll brave the terrain and see what you can find. From special spots of nature to lost ruins of the past, there’s much to discover!

Plus, given the game’s open nature, you can drive in several directions to reach your destination. So have fun as you drive around…for science!!!

#15 Portal: Revolution

Platform: PC

Release Date: January 6, 2024

Steam

Hold on! Before you start geeking out about what Valve may or may not have done, we need to tell you right off the bat that Portal Revolution is NOT a new official game in the franchise. Instead, it’s a fan-made mod. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t get it! In fact, it might be even MORE of a reason to get it!

This team came together to make a unique storyline set before the events of the second title with new characters to use and puzzles to solve.

The team truly put their all into this mod, so you should try it out and see how clever you are.

#14 Pragmata

Capcom has made a lot of unique IP over the years (even though they refuse to bring some of them back like Darkstalkers and Viewtiful Joe…), but some might argue that Pragmata is one of their most unique.

We say this because the teaser trailer for the game shows a lot of things that at present don’t make sense. Including the fate of Earth as it looks as though it’s both collapsed, and also surrounded by some kind of unique technology.

Furthermore, there is a strange girl in the trailer who is “protected” by someone in a spacesuit, and yet it’s clear that the girl isn’t quite human.

So what is the point of this game? We’ll just have to wait for more information.

#13 Dune Awakening

The Dune universe is widely considered one of the best set of sci-fi stories out there. With its recently-released movie out now, more people than ever are wanting to dive into it, and games like Dune Awakening are going to help with that.

Dune Awakening is an MMO set on the desert planet of Arrakis, just like in the original books and movies. You’ll create your character from one of the many races that are within the lore, and then set out to create your own story and legend.

You can do what you want in the game. You can fight, you can explore, you can expand, you can gain power, it’s all about you and your own story. How will you etch your name into history?

#12 Hyper Light Breaker

Fans of the Hyper Light Drifter will find a new game set within the same universe. However, Hyper Light Breaker is different because this is a 3D-action RPG. So far, we know that players will explore a new land within the Hyper Light universe. However, you’ll soon find yourself fighting against a mysterious king. With developers promising hordes of enemies to battle and gigantic bosses, this should make for a fluid action RPG and an intense one. Fortunately, you won’t have to scavenge the world to a new arsenal of weapons to defeat your foes alone. Instead, this game will provide online cooperative support so you and a friend can go through this epic journey together.

#11 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Certain world events have kept S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl from coming out this year, and that’s fine because that means by the time it arrives it’ll be truly ready to go.

In the game, you’ll once again go into the exclusion zone of Chernobyl, but being as a second bomb went off near the area nearly two decades before, it’s a much different place now than it was then.

You’ll need to search the grounds, get materials, and most importantly, stay away from foes. Not the least of which are the horrifying mutants that you will see from time to time.

Do you think you can survive what this place has become?

#10 Judas

What do you do when you’re on a starship destined to crash and destroy everyone inside? Will you attempt to make alliances to get out alive? Or will you betray them the moment you get the chance? In Judas, those are your options.

The narrative FPS title will test your morality as you work alongside enemies in an attempt to get through a dangerous ship. But with every new obstacle, your “bond” will be tested. Your choices matter in this game, so be careful what you do, what you say, and who you ally with. Will you make it out alive? Or will you literally crash and burn?

#9 Terminator Survival Project

Are you ready to step up and face Judgment Day? The Terminator Survival Project is a unique survival game set in the beloved world of the movies during a period when humanity is doing its best to fight off the forces of Skynet.

Before John Connor’s rise, you will attempt to face off against the T-800 androids and more to stay alive and keep humanity going.

The game will feature an original storyline, which means that almost anything can happen. Judgment Day may have been inevitable, but you can still fight back in the present!

#8 Helldivers 2

When you think of sci-fi soldiers, you likely picture them as “heroic warriors who wish to defend their race.”

But in Helldivers 2, you’re only technically that. The main part of your job is to use various kinds of destructive weaponry to blow enemy aliens up to kingdom come. All in the name of “peace.”

But don’t worry. You won’t be alone in your acts of destruction. You’ll be alongside your squadmates and have to take on the dangers together! The better you do, the more weapons and abilities you’ll have access to! So what are you waiting for? There’s a universe to blow up!

#7 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Does being a vampire suck? Well, we could answer that in many ways, but we’ll focus on the perks of being a vampire in the world of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

Yes, that’s a long title. Don’t look at us like that. We didn’t name the game!

Anyway, the title puts you as an Elder Vampire in the city of Seattle during a time of great turmoil. There’s a war on the horizon, and vampire kind is on edge. You have the power to turn the tide one way or another to decide your kinds future. The question is, what future do you desire? Stalk the night, drain your victims, and make key choices to determine that fate.

#6 Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion

If you were a fan of the original mecha game by Marvelous, then you’ll be happy to learn that Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion has been announced and will likely be coming to multiple systems in 2024. The game is being kept under wraps for the most part, but they did confirm that the action that players loved in the initial title that debuted on Nintendo Switch will return.

The first game featured you creating a mecha and having insanely fast-paced mech battles on a world that was nothing like you had seen before.

So if the first game was nuts, then the second title might just be insane! Which, no doubt, the fans will love.

#5 Control 2

Here’s another game we’re not really sure about the release date for, but we can confirm it’s coming and is being made by Remedy.

Control 2 will likely continue the mind-warping tale of the original title that took the gaming world by storm. While we can’t say much about the story, if it’s anything like the original, you’ll need to work your way through a familiar bureau to get answers about a key mystery.

The real question is whether they’ll push the powers you get to an insane level like the original game did. That was one of the highlights that players really had fun with, so we’ll have to see how it goes. But we wouldn’t be shocked if its not coming this year. Still, it’s worth pointing out a sequel is inbound.

#4 The Outer Worlds 2

When Obsidian Entertainment decided to take things to the stars for a unique RPG adventure, they absolutely delivered. They gave fans a fun, immersive, variety-filled campaign that took them to numerous worlds and areas they couldn’t even have dreamed of before. And now, they’re doing it again with The Outer Worlds 2.

While plenty of details are still unknown, we do know that the game will be set in a new star system with new planets and a new cast of characters. That means you won’t be able to expect what’s coming, and that means Obsidian will likely crank the dial up to eleven again to make things shine even further. Much like Control 2, we’re not going to be surprised if this game doesn’t come out this year.

#3 Marvel’s Iron Man

There will be plenty of titles in the last few entries that don’t have a definitive release window in 2024 but could come out if certain things work out. One of them is Marvel’s Iron Man by EA Motive.

This is the team behind the recent remake of a certain sci-fi horror title that many of you likely played and loved.

While Iron Man has had various games in the past, especially in team settings, this would be his first truly meaningful solo gaming adventure, and many are hyped for what this could mean.

Plus, since it’s Tony Stark, we’ll likely get to use many different versions of his suit!

#2 Star Wars Outlaws

The beauty of the Star Wars universe is that there are so many sci-fi and fantasy elements within the movies, TV shows, and video games that it almost hurts. Yet, the universe is special, and Star Wars Outlaws hopes to put a fun new story within it while also playing like certain Ubisoft titles you know and love…meaning not Skull & Bones. Just saying!

Instead of being a powerful Jedi or Sith, or someone who’s “destined” to be one, you’ll instead be a “scoundrel” named Kay Vess. She’s just an ordinary thieving gal trying to make her way through the galaxy, but the lengths she’s gone to try and stay alive have brought on some unwanted attention.

As a result, she’ll be traveling across the galaxy and either fighting against or working alongside some of the most dangerous crime families around to try and earn a shot at a new life.

One of the cooler gameplay elements of Star Wars Outlaws is building up your reputation. How you treat who you meet will define how they, and others within the Star Wars underworld, treat you in kind. So don’t shoot first if you can talk it out, and always be aware of where the line is.

After all, you can’t have a new life…if you’re dead.

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Platform: PS5

Release Date: February 29, 2024

PlayStation

Like many good RPGs, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has plenty of epic science fiction themes that will carry you through a story of wonder, destruction, love, and beyond!

The planet of Gaia is dying because of the corrupt actions of the Shinra Organization, who, despite your best efforts, are still aiming to capture Aerith and use her to get to the promised land of the Ancients.

However, they aren’t the only threat! Sephiroth is scouring the world in search of the Black Materia, allowing him to wipe clean the world and change his destiny!

The game is out now, and it’s everything fans have wanted and dreamed of. So don’t miss out on it!