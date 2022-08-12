Alone in the Dark Reboot Announced For Current Gen Consoles

A reboot of the Alone in the Dark series has been announced by THQ Nordic. The game was officially revealed at the company’s digital showcase after leaking early. The game is the first entry in the Alone in the Dark franchise since the poorly received Alone in the Dark: Illumination in 2015. The latest game is the third reboot for the franchise in the last 14 years after the 2008 game was also famously panned by critics.

Alone in the Dark is going back to the 90s roots of the original games. Set in the American south of the 1920s, Alone in the Dark will feature characters, themes, and locations from the original games while incorporating a completely new story. Long-time fans of the franchise and new players alike will be able to jump into the latest game while ignoring the mess of games that precedes it. Check out the decidedly creepy trailer for Alone in the Dark below.

If the creep factor of that House of the Rising Sun cover doesn’t set the scene for Alone in the Dark, nothing will. Here are the key features of the game as described by THQ Nordic.

Key Features A classic horror experience, featuring combat, puzzle, exploration, and story. While presenting a completely original story, we incorporate characters, places, and themes from the 90s original trilogy. Play as Edward or Emily and uncover Derceto’s mysteries from two perspectives, including completely different cutscenes and levels. Set in the gothic American south in the 1920s, the game features a noir-setting with classical Lovecraftian horror elements, where the familiar meets the surreal. Experience a deep psychological story that goes beyond the realms of the imaginable, by Mikael Hedberg, cult horror writer of SOMA and Amnesia. Trapped inside the gothic mansion, you encounter mind bending anomalies and fight back the evil that has infiltrated the house… THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark is currently in an alpha state, and no release date has been announced for the game. However, expect to see some gameplay online later this month as THQ Nordic will be providing a playable demo of the game called Grace in the Dark for those attending Gamescom. There’s no news on if Grace in the Dark will ever be released to the public, so stay tuned for news on that front.

Alone in the Dark will be exclusive to current-gen consoles and PC. Great news for those who want to see the transition from last-gen to current-gen gaming speed up.

Expect to hear more news on Alone in the Dark as Gamescom picks up later this month. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but no release window has been divulged so far.

