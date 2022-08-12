Gothic 1 Remake Revealed At The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase

After what many may have considered to be a simple mining simulator at first, because, let’s be real, there’s almost no real-life activity or profession that hasn’t been simulated in video games yet, it turns out that, thanks to THQ Nordic, and their THQ Nordic Barcelona Studio, that we’re getting a remake of the original 2001 Gothic game. Titled Gothic 1 Remake, prospective players got to enjoy the products of a “playable teaser” that was for the upcoming title more than 2 years ago, but now, thanks to the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, we have confirmation of a full product being in development.

The Gothic website shares some insight into the development of the game which is incredibly fascinating as the Gothic Playable Teaser, is to be just that, a “playable teaser version to a potential approach for a new Gothic game. Nothing is set in stone” so says the game’s Steam listing. The Gothic website states “In 2001 a legendary game series was born: Gothic! In 2019 the series became part of THQ Nordic and being fans of the original games we began thinking and experimenting with what could be done. While exploring we realized Gothic is still iconic but simply remaking it wouldn‘t work. Therefore we tried a new approach: re-imagining the whole thing. In order to be sure that is the way to go we decided to approach this situation totally unique: We want to give you an early prototype of the game and ask you to let us know and give us feedback. We called it Playable Teaser! We are here to make this game great for you!”. All of this lead to the development of the Gothic 1 Remake that we see before us today.

With some all-important development context now available to us, that leaves us with the product itself. The game is described as, “Before we can trust you, you’ll first need to pass the Test Of Faith. Can you handle that? Prepare yourself for a visit in the Old Mine, a dangerous place full of vicious creatures. Descend to the bottom and find Ian – he’s your man. Tell him that Diego sent you. If you come back alive with the supplies list, we can talk about you joining us. That’s all you need to know… for now. Oh, and before you leave, ask Graham for a map. What are you waiting for? Get going!”

The Gothic 1 Remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and while there have been several spin-offs over the journey, this remake serves as the first title in the core franchise since Gothic 3 launched on PC in 2006 to middling reviews. Perhaps this remake will help recalibrate the IP, bringing it back to prominence.

Gothic 1 Remake was not the only game revealed at the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase, with the likes of Alone In The Dark, and Space For Sale being among the other announcements

