Alone In The Dark Reboot Screenshots Leak

Aint it always the way? Only hours ago we reported that renowned leaker ‘The Snitch’ had been teasing a return from the Alone In The Dark game franchise, and now it seems to be all but confirmed thanks to some screenshots bubbling to the surface. With THQ Nordic’s upcoming showcase only hours away, the cat is now completely out of the bag on the return of Alone In The Dark, with key art and screenshots emerging on Twitter about the game.

While the franchise was acquired from Atari by THQ Nordic in 2018, it had seemingly been laying dormant until this week when ‘The Snitch’ had teased it, and then today, when new information splashed all over the internet. The game will apparently be set in a 1920s era deep south of North America, but will still pay homage to the legacy of the franchise up until this point. Monster slaying, mystery solving, and puzzle busting will keep the experience tense throughout it seems.

“Psychological horror and Southern Gothic meet in this revisit of the survival-horror classic Alone in the Dark This love letter to the cult game of the 90s will make you live a story as sinister as memorable through the eyes of one of the two protagonists. As Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood, explore the various environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles and discover the terrible truth about Derceto’s mansion… In the deep south of the United States during the 1920s, Emily Hartwood’s uncle disappeared. Accompanied by private detective Edward Carnby, she goes in search of him in the mansion of Derceto, a psychiatric asylum where prowls… Something. You will meet strange occupiers, nightmarish kingdoms, dangerous monsters, and lift the veil on an evil conspiracy. At the confluence between reality, mystery, and madness, the adventure that awaits you may undermine your certainties. Who are you going to trust, what are you going to believe and what will you do next?‎

‎Explore Derceto’s mansion in this revisit of Alone in the Dark, a true love letter to the 90s horror classic.‎

‎Go back to the roots of psychological horror and experience an atmospheric adventure worthy of the game that founded the genre.‎

Immerse yourself in a world punctuated by sounds that will give you goosebumps against a backdrop of doom jazz as memorable as it is hypnotic.‎

Feel the adrenaline as you desperately try to survive a world where reality is beginning to crumble, evil lurks in every shadow, and ammunition is scarce

Experience this nightmare from the perspective of Emily Hartwood or Edward Carnby and unearth the dark secrets of a Gothic mansion.‎

Go beyond imagination through a complex psychological story written by cult screenwriter Mikael Hedberg, author of SOMA and Amnesia.‎

