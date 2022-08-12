Alone In The Dark Comeback Incoming?

Here’s a blast from the past for you. Prolific leaker The Snitch has dropped a tantalizing tease for the return of the beloved, but long dormant Alone In The Dark franchise. The still anonymous leaker who always seems to have the ability to tease a big reveal just before it becomes public has done it again, with a very on the nose tease for those who know the Alone In The Dark franchise, by tweeting a single, franchise iconic phrase.

Though the Snitch has been quite for a little while, he’s been consistently busy in the past revealing the existence of many new titles including Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII‘s remaster, the World Cup’s addition to FIFA 23, the return of Pacman, Persona 3/4/5‘s reveal for Xbox, and much more. This week he’s dropped his most recent tease, one for the return of Alone In The Dark by tweeting “Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive.” Ominous I know, but also a direct quote from the 2005, Alone In The Dark film based upon the classic survival horror games. It has set the gaming world affluter with its potential, and given the resurgence in survival horror in recent years, from the upswing in quality and popularity in Resident Evil, Dead Space‘s remake, Alan Wake II being announced and returning as a survival horror game, as well as numerous indie contributions – the genre is alive and well.

Being afraid of the dark is what keeps most of us alive. — The Snitch (@insider_wtf) August 9, 2022

So how did this come to be? Well THQ Nordic acquired the rights to the franchise from Atari SA in 2018, THQ Nordic itself being a subsidery of the Embracer Group setting the stage for a potential reboot of the franchise. How well the traits of the franchise, which was last seen in video game form in 2008 with a relatively underwhelming showing translate to the modern-day survival horror world remain to be seen, especially considering that the game has yet to have been officially revealed. The Snitch hasn’t failed us yet, they’ve only missed the mark of the God Of War release date reveal by a matter of days, and so otherwise their record is squeaky clean. Let us hope that in this instance their good record remains that way, and that what THQ show, isn’t too far off. Take it with a grain salt, but embrace the fun, with a THQ stream coming in just hours, something that they scheduled back in April for what it’s worth, this could be one of those cats that has gotten out of the bag a little bit early.

Cross your fingers, get yourself a new pair of pants, because if this is in fact the return of the iconic horror franchise, then you might need a few pairs in order to get through it.

