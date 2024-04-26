Nintendo Switch 2 Supposedly Features Magnetic Joy-Cons

We’re patiently awaiting Nintendo to finally pull back the veil and reveal the next console release. The Nintendo Switch is on its last legs, as 2024 doesn’t seem to be filled with too many big hitters for the hybrid console. There were plenty of expectations that we would not only see the new console by now but also see a release for the system later this year. Unfortunately, we’re still lacking any official Nintendo Switch 2 information.

While we’re waiting for official details to emerge, several rumors have flooded online suggesting what we could expect. Now, it’s best not to put too much weight into these rumors. However, a new rumor circulating online recently comes from a previously reliable source. Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that a Spanish website called Vandal has sources on the inside for manufacturing.

You might be keen to know what Vandal has to say because this website was able to reveal some of the information on the Nintendo Switch OLED ahead of its grand reveal. What we’re finding out about Nintendo’s new console is that they are dropping the rail system. If you look at your Nintendo Switch now, you’ll find that the Joy-Cons slide in and connect via rails on the sides of the console.

What is apparently being swapped in this next console is the rails for a magnetic system. That should mean the current Joy-Cons you have right now won’t work with this new setup. But it’s also stated that the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will work on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. So, if you have one of those controllers, it’s likely a nice savings when the new console hits store shelves.

Of course, there is no confirmation on any of this at the moment. We still don’t even know just when the console release. Earlier we reported that we might not see a delay internally for the Nintendo Switch 2. However, prior to that report its been suggested online that the intended launch is for 2025 to ensure there is enough units readily available for when the console releases into the market.