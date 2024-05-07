Metaphor: ReFantazio Reveals Battle System Details and More

Fans of the Persona series have been keeping a close eye on Metaphor: ReFantazio, the upcoming fantasy RPG from publisher Atlus and developer Studio Zero. Today, tons of new information was released regarding the game’s battle system, dungeons, party formation, followers, facilities, and more.

According to the studio, the new “Fast & Squad battle system will allow players to “fight in dungeons in a way that has not been possible in turn-based battles to date.” The game will make it possible to switch between real-time and turn-based at the click of a button, making it more accessible to a wider range of players.

Real-time battles are labeled ‘Fast,’ and in this mode, attacks are determined by the class your character has equipped at the time. More powerful enemies can only be defeated in ‘Command’ battles, where you’ll be tasked with commanding a party of four which will increase to seven as the main story progresses.

Additionally, the battle system in Metaphor: ReFantazio will allow players to switch between front and back rows, similar to the gameplay found in classics like Shin Megami Tensei 2.

The game will take place in a medieval fantasy world that serves as a “mirror” of the contemporary real world. Players will set out on a journey to protect his kingdom while defeating enemies and getting closer to his companions, similar to the Persona series.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on October 11.