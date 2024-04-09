Pokemon Fans Hold On Until The Very Last Minute Before Online Services Closed

Yesterday was a sad day for 3DS and Wii U players as the online services went down for both of them. This is something that sadly happens with each console as they get older and age, especially with Nintendo – it just seems to always happen way too soon. With the Nintendo Switch already almost a decade old, we knew we’d watch the other consoles fall before a new one could go live, hopefully in 2025.

While yesterday was an emotional day for many, players did what they could to long live the 3DS and Wii U consoles. 3DS, for many, is when their love of Pokemon really blossomed as so many more games were available on it, like Pokemon White and Black, Pokemon Sun and Moon, and many more. Everyone all around the world yesterday went on social medias like Twitter to share their friend codes and get as many friends as possible before everything closed down.

According to GamesRadar+, some players were even sharing the quote “KEEP IT ALIVE FOR AS LONG AS YOU CAN SOLDIERS.” In regards to the servers closing down and players having featured out if they stayed online long enough after the shut down, they were still able to succesfully make wonder trades and more. This then turned into everyone posting that they were still active in the online games.

It is sad to see a time like this come and go, many players have so many memories on their 3DS consoles and Wii U consoles, but unfortunately it most come to an end. However, this just helps us be reminded that we will have a new console from Nintendo soon enoough.