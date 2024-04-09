Star Wars Outlaws Will Be Forcing You To Connect Online

Star Wars fans were treated to some exciting news today. If you have been waiting for an update on Massive Entertainment’s upcoming Star Wars Outlaws title, you might have been eager to see the story trailer, which debuted earlier today. We learned ahead of time that the folks over at Ubisoft would drop the trailer, giving us another brief, updated look at the game.

Ubisoft might have been planning to surprise fans with a release date reveal through the trailer. However, the excitement was slightly dampened when a leak surfaced, revealing the release date. Star Wars Outlaws is set to hit store shelves physically and digitally on August 30, 2024. Despite the leak, the official story trailer still confirmed this exciting news.

But what you might find a bit surprising is that we’re now learning of an internet connection requirement. It’s not unheard of these days to see a game require an internet connection. Still, the latest news surfaced online thanks to VGC, which pointed out the game box art. Located at retailer websites like GameStop and Best Buy, the box art has a graphic alerting consumers of an internet connection requirement.

It’s important to note that an internet connection is required solely for the game’s installation. This means it’s not, hopefully, an ongoing requirement once the game is installed. However, it’s a significant detail to be aware of, especially if you plan to purchase a physical edition of Star Wars Outlaws. Being prepared for an online connection to download the game can help you avoid some expectations of being able to jump right into the action.

That said, if you haven’t already checked out the newest trailer for the game, you can view it below. We also covered a breakdown of the game trailer and the various editions that will be available to purchase or preorder right here. Players will find that Star Wars Outlaws will be released for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.