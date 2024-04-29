Special Real-World Mario Kart Racers Recalled

If there’s one thing that gamers wish for more than anything, it’s the ability to do some of the epic stuff they do in their video games in real life. After all, who wouldn’t want to unleash incredible powers at enemies, travel through time and space, or even do cool racing in the real world? Thankfully, there are some ways to live out a few of these desires. For kids who love the Mario Kart franchise, there are actually a few ways to drive your very own kart, and they are rather impressive at times. Other times, however, they can be a bit faulty.

These rides were truly meant for kids, as they’re small and can only go up to 8MPH; however, that didn’t stop them from having issues, as one law firm noted in a post that was eventually put on Twitter. Apparently, there was a defect where it would be rather easy for the accelerator to get stuck while pressed down, ensuring that the driver, who is a child, couldn’t stop. If this was a one-off defect, it might not have gone anywhere, but according to this, the “Mario Kart Ride-On Racer” had over 15 cases of this, and some kids got hurt. Not significantly, mind you, but any child hurt by a toy that is supposed to be “fun” is a problem:

Mario Kart Ride-On Racers recalled due to accelerator pedal being stuck if the accelerator pedal is clogged with debris



"The firm has received 65 reports of incidents of debris-clogged pedals sticking, of which 15 of the vehicles crashed into permanent structures with one minor… pic.twitter.com/882dRoUQbt — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 29, 2024

Undoubtedly, these rides will be fixed and put back onto the market as soon as possible. After all, kids are still going to want to ride these things, and the Mario Kart franchise is still as possible as ever. Ironically, another place you can go to get into one such kart is Super Nintendo World. They have an augmented reality-style ride called “Bowser’s Challenge” where parents and kids can enjoy a unique racing experience together. Both the Japanese and American parks have the ride.

As for the gaming franchise itself, it’s in a unique place. On the one hand, the eighth main version of the title has been the dominant No.1 title on the Nintendo Switch since its initial launch months, selling far more than anyone expected. Then, just when players thought they would get a new console entry, Nintendo busted out a mobile title and then a “Booster Course Pass” for the Switch entry so that players could have even more tracks to ride on.

All signs point to the Switch successor as the one that gets the next true entry.