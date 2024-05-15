Stardew Valley 1.6 Update Is Close To Consoles And Moblie

Stardew Valley has recently received a big update for its PC version of the game, which is sadly a going trend that the console and mobile versions seem to take a bit longer to be ready to go versus the PC ones. However, the developer of the game has officially made a new statement about the progress of the update coming to other platforms.

I know that the console and mobile players are eager to play 1.6, and I am doing everything within my power to have the ports ready as soon as possible. The ports require extra work beyond the PC version. There is also another patch for PC underway which is mainly some bug fixes — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) May 14, 2024

ConcernedApe, the developer for Stardew Valley, says in recent tweet that they are working as hard as possible to get the ports done for mobile and console, knowing that their fans are excitedly awaiting. They also let everyone know that the ports needed for the consoles and mobile version are a bit more work than what is required for the PC version of the game.

There are many things coming to the mobile and console version of the game that was released in the PC ports.

Stardew Valley is avaliable on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S – including moblie.