Manor Lords Already Hitting Big Milestones

Manor Lords is quickly becoming a sensational game to pick up and play. Not to mention, this is an early-access title! The game is being developed by a solo developer who has been striving to deliver a medieval strategy game into the marketplace. Fortunately, since it hit the market, it’s had no trouble attracting new players.

The video game only recently launched into the early access market on PC, and since then, the publisher of the game, Hooded Horse, unveiled some already impressive numbers. Thanks to Gamerant, we’re finding out that Manor Lords has already surpassed a million copies sold and a big peak of players actively going through the game on Steam. Apparently, we had over 170,000 gamers logging into Manor Lords to try their grit of running things as a medieval lord.

Players in this game are slowly building up a city, which means ensuring it is set on resources, structures required to keep the town thriving, and a military that can stand on its own for those who seek conflict. It’s all impressive knowing that a solo developer started this game. Likewise, you can find that this developer is taking great care to ensure your feedback doesn’t go unnoticed.

Unsurprisingly, there might be some issues with the game for players. After all, it was only released into an early access state. So, give it time, and you should see some changes along the way to ensure the game being offered is the experience players are striving to get. That said, we have a Before You Buy video coverage of Manor Lords.

If you’re uncertain whether you should give Manor Lords a chance now, then I suggest checking out our Before You Buy coverage. Again, this is for the early access state of the game, so depending on when you stumble upon this article, it could have already changed quite a bit. With that said, you can find our coverage of the title embedded below.