GreedFall II: The Dying World Doneigada Trailer Released

The game is due out in Early Access this summer.

Upon its release in September 2019, GreedFall became a beloved title for some and a much-maligned game for countless others. Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of the title’s prequel, GreedFall II: The Dying Worlds, since it was announced in May 2022. Today, an impressive new trailer dropped, along with an Early Access roadmap.

Watch the full GreedFall II: The Dying World Doneigada trailer below:

“In GreedFall II: The Dying World, you play a native from a small lakeside village on Teer Fradee, an island permeated with its own special kind of magic, and with unknown creatures dwelling in the wild,” the game’s description reads. “Mev, the high priestess of Teer Fradee, sends you on a mission to perform an initiation ritual to become a Doneigad, a sage entrusted with protecting your people and its lands. This is a crucial task, since for several years your island has suffered increasing colonization by foreign powers indifferent to their devastating impact on the natural environment.”

The game’s story will alter depending on the choices players make. Dialogue will influence the main protagonist’s relationship with other players, and deciding to favor either Survival, Diplomacy, or Stealth will impact how certain events play out.

In Summer 2024, the first chapters of the main quest will become available, as well as the first companions and certain areas of the map. Future updates will add new regions, new companions, new local and main quests, new skills, new customization options, and more.

GreedFall II: The Dying World is scheduled to release in Early Access on PC via Steam this summer, with a full release planned in 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.