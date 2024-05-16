EA Sports College Football 25 Gets Cover Reveal and Deluxe Edition Details

Are you ready for some football? No, we’re not talking about the NFL, as they will get their reveal later on. We’re talking about college football. In the United States, it’s easily the biggest sport in town for numerous reasons. This is about state and school pride as you root for young college kids to give it their all and bring glory to those watching them. It’s been a while since they’ve had a video game of their own, but that’s about to change with EA Sports College Football 25. Today, they dropped not only the cover art but details on when you can get it and what you can get with the deluxe edition!

First up, EA Sports College Football 25’s official cover will have not one athlete on it but three! Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter join forces to make this an all-star cover. If you’re curious why these three were picked, it has to do with what happened last season. First off, Michigan won the college football playoff, winning the national championship for the first time in decades.

Second, Texas was in the playoffs after making quite a run in the regular season. Finally, Colorado, coached by the one and only Deion Sanders, made waves during the early parts of the season and is likely to make a splash again. So why not put three of the biggest names in the game on the cover of both the main and deluxe editions of the video game? Exactly.

As you can imagine, the trio are happy to be on the cover:

“EA Sports games are legendary and to see myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal,” Edwards said. “It’s a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA Sports college football game and keep the tradition going.”

“To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor,” Ewers added.

Hunter finished with, “I couldn’t be more pumped to be part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it.”

There’s indeed plenty of excitement behind it, and the tweet above highlights all the extras you can get with the deluxe edition, including getting it three days ahead of time so you can play early!

No matter what, the game arrives on July 19th!