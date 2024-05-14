Madden NFL 25 Might Be Unveiled Soon!

When it comes to sports games, you almost always know that the next one is coming the following year because of how each new season of each major sports league works. If you’re a fan of the NFL, you know that each year, they bring out the latest title to try and capitalize on the hype of the upcoming season. According to one leaker, Madden NFL 25 is set to be announced within the next few days. If that’s the case, we’ll learn about not only its release date but also the cover athlete, the new features, and many other things that EA Sports will attempt to improve the quality of the game.

The leaker in question is Billbil-kun, who has an impressive track record when it comes to datamining, and it was them that stated that Madden NFL 25 could be announced on May 16th. That’s appropriate because the game’s release is allegedly going to be August 16th. So the release date lines up so that people know that the game is only three months away.

Sadly, the leaker didn’t reveal who was going to be the cover athlete for the new year, but several contenders are likely, not the least of which is some from the Kansas City Chiefs. After all, they are the current Super Bowl champs, and that means something. However, the current NFL MVP is Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens, who sadly had a disappointing playoff run despite getting that honor for his individual play.

Either way, there are many options, and many hope it’s a worthy athlete who doesn’t get “cursed” by being on the cover.

But wait! That’s not all! According to Amazon Prime Video via a statement, they’re going to release a documentary series about the game’s development:

“The untitled EA Madden documentary reveals the never-been-told story of Madden NFL, from its archaic 8-bit origins to its success as an annual must have—against all odds. For the first time ever, EA Sports is opening their vault of rare and never-been-seen footage, while also allowing cameras to follow along as the team finishes the next generation of the game.”

While this is an exciting development, one cannot ignore the fact that the quality of recent titles hasn’t been the best. While the leaker stated that there are going to be improvements, alongside a new physics engine, many wonder if that’s going to be enough.

Only time will tell.