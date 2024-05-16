Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail Job Actions Trailer Revealed

Clocking it at 20 minutes, the trailer shows off all the new moves coming in the new expansion.

The new Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is only a month and a half away, and Warriors of Light have been clamoring for more details as the release date of July 2 approaches. Today’s Letter from the Producer Live LXXXI kicked off with a flashy new trailer highlighting the new and updated moves that each class can anticipate.

Check out the extensive Job Actions trailer below:

The trailer gave players their first in-depth look at what the new Viper and Pictomancer classes will look like on the battlefield.

The official title screen for Dawntrail was also revealed, showing the new Tural city of Tullyollal in the background.

In preparation for Dawntrail‘s launch, a new logical data center was added to the European Data Center housing three worlds named Innocence, Pixie, and Titania.

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV will be released on July 2, but players preordering the expansion will be able to play a few days early on June 28. The long-awaited release will bring with it a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc.

The 7.0 update will improve the game’s visuals, including textures, hair, grass, shadows, and reflections. This will be the title’s first graphical upgrade since it was first released in 2013.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The MMO was fully released on Xbox Series X/S on March 21.