Splatoon 3 Showcases Newest Sizzle Season and Splatfest Art

If you have Splatoon 3 on the Nintendo Switch, you know you’ve got a busy weekend coming up! The franchise has another Splatfest event coming up, and it starts tomorrow at 5 PM PT! However, that’s not the only thing you should keep an eye out for. Ever since the third game launched, Nintendo has been dropping special seasons to highlight not just the changing of the weather but also to create new opportunities for players to have new stuff to play with and do. To that end, The Big N has dropped an official trailer for “Sizzle Season 2024!”

Just like all past seasons, the newest Sizzle Season features new weapons, gear, and a brand-new stage for you to have fun on. The stage is Lemuria Hub, which will have plenty of quirks of its own to learn so you can master it and dominate your foes! Another big reveal from the Sizzle Season is the updates to the Salmon Run mode.

The video teases two events, “BIG Big Run” and “Attack of the Triumvirate.” The former seems to be a supersized version of the event that occasionally happens within Splatoon 3, while the second features the main three Boss Salmonids coming together to attack players at once. Beating just one can be a serious challenge. Beating three might be an impossible task. We’ll have to wait and see how that plays out!

But that’s not the only thing Nintendo dropped. As noted, a new Splatfest is about to happen, and it has one of the most interesting things in the series’ history. This time, you’re asked to pick what you would do if you knew the end of the world was coming! Would you just continue your routine? Would you try to do everything on your bucket list before everything ends? Or would you try and be a true hero and save the world so that everyone can continue living?

To celebrate this incredibly deep idea, Nintendo created a dramatic art piece showing the crew of Deep Cut in their “roles” during this “crisis.” Yes, it’s not something to take too deeply, but it’s fun to see how invested they, and the players, by extension, get in the Splatfests and their themes. After all, it’s one of the reasons that the franchise has done so well!

What would you do at the world's end? – It's a tough question! Whether you settle in with the Same Ol', try to live life to the fullest with your Bucket List, or exhaust every option to try and Save the Day… follow your heart!



The Splatfest begins 5/17 at 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/YS3q3fBp4b — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) May 15, 2024

The “fate of the world” is in your hands this weekend, so we wish you well in your Splatfest journey.