Star Wars Outlaws NEW Story Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited Release Date

Star Wars fans rejoice because a brand new story trailer just dropped for the upcoming Star Wars Outlaws game. The title is being developed under Massive Entertainment, and we knew the team was pushing for a launch in 2024. However, we haven’t received an official release date since this game was unveiled to the public.

Earlier today, we reported on a leak that hinted at Star Wars Outlaws launching on August 30, 2024. This leak has now been confirmed, as Ubisoft released a new story-focused trailer for the game. The trailer reveals that the latest entry to the Star Wars franchise is set to arrive this summer with the same leaked release date that surfaced online today.

That gives us something to look forward to playing before the fall season. But if you haven’t been keeping tabs on this game since it first hit the public last year, this story trailer will catch you up. Overall, we’re stepping into the role of an outlaw scoundrel named Kay Vess.

Set between the films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi; players will follow Kay as she attempts one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen. Of course, it’s a ruthless galaxy, and Kay looks to be up against some of the biggest kingpin bosses out there, including the iconic Jabba the Hutt. So we’ll just have to see how Kay pulls off the heist and if she gets away clean.

Again, we can mark our calendars as Star Wars Outlaws launches into the marketplace on August 30, 2024. When the game does arrive, it will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. If you haven’t already watched the trailer, it is embedded below. Meanwhile, thanks to an Nvidia partnership, you can learn a bit more about what this game will bring right here.

We also have a breakdown of the various editions and preorder bonuses below. You can preorder your own copy of the game through Ubisoft if you follow this link.

Star Wars Outlaws Editions & Preorder Bonuses

Standard Edition

Cost: $69.99

Base Game

The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack (Cosmetics for speeder & Trailblazer spaceship)

Gold Edition

Cost: $109.99

Base Game

The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack

3 Days Early Access

Season Pass (two DLCs confirmed after launch)

Ultimate Edition

Cost: $129.99

The Kessel Runner Bonus Pack

3 Days Early Access

Season Pass

Rogue Infiltrator Bundle (Cosmetics for Kay, Nix, speeder, and Trailblazer spaceship)

Sabacc Shark Bundle (Cosmetics for Kay, blaster, Nix, speeder, and Trailblazer spaceship)