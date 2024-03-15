Star Wars: Outlaws Is Launching With Nvidia’s DLSS 3, Reflex, And More

Nvidia has revealed that they have partnered with Ubisoft on Star Wars: Outlaws in a big way.

In a new blog post, Nvidia details the ways they have optimized Star Wars: Outlaws on computers with Nvidia GPUs. They said:

“From day one, GeForce RTX gamers can activate NVIDIA DLSS 3, multiplying performance with DLSS Frame Generation on GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, and boosting performance considerably with DLSS Super Resolution on all other GeForce RTX GPUs.

Additionally, all GeForce RTX gamers can activate NVIDIA Reflex, reducing system latency in Star Wars™ Outlaws. System latency affects the time it takes for actions to occur in-game – the lower your latency, the more responsive a game becomes, and the better the gameplay feels.

As part of our collaboration, Star Wars™ Outlaws on PC is also being enhanced with NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI) and ray-traced Global Illumination lighting, taking visuals to the next level. RTXDI figures out the most important light samples in Star Wars™ Outlaws to cast physically accurate ray-traced shadows. Performance remains fast thanks to RTXDI’s innovative design, and on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs ray tracing gets even faster thanks to each card’s fourth generation, super fast Ray Tracing Cores.”

Nvidia also mentions Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, which presumably received a lot of optimization with Nvidia’s technologies for this game. Lastly, Nvidia confirms that Star Wars: Outlaws will be part of GeForce Now, their own streaming game service, so that’s an immediate bonus to their subscribers.

Outside of that, there may be some real limits to how many people will get to make use of this technology. PlayStation and Xbox, of course, use AMD chips. While gamers can get their gaming PCs, hopefully with Nvidia GPUs, Nvidia isn’t even close to AMD’s marketshare in that department.

To make things worse, Nvidia does not have a presence in the portable gaming handheld space. Though, to be fair, Nvidia has heavily hinted that they plan to make their own such device. As of right now, Nvidia’s technologies are doing very well in their continued partnership with Nintendo on the Switch.

While we would love to report that Star Wars Outlaws is coming to the Switch 2, there are no rumors or official announcements that would even remotely hint at that.

Those gamers who do have Nvidia GPUs swear by it on games that have received the optimization treatment, so we can fairly expect that those gamers who have them on their builds are going to have a great time with this game. For the rest of us, hopefully Massive at least hits the bare minimum expectations.