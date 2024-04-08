Dragon’s Dogma 2: Where To Find All Rare Grimoires | Spellbound Quest Guide

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has some aggravating quests, but none of them are as stressful as ‘Spellbound‘ and ‘The Sorcerer’s Appraisal‘ — two quests that make you track down books that are some of the rarest items in the game. These books look like any other spell tome at first glance, but they’re far more valuable and most only have a single copy. You’ll have to search every corner of the map to get six of these Grimoires, much less all ten. If you’re struggling to find the last Grimoires available, or if you just need a few more and want help, we’ve got locations for all of them.

All Rare Grimoires

Before finding any of these tomes, there’s a few things you should know — where to start the required quests that ask you to find these tomes, and some details while hunting them down. There are two quests, each for a Maister in magic. By completing these quests, you’ll unlock the most powerful spells for the Mage or the Sorcerer. And there’s a lot of misinformation about these books, where to find them, and how to get them. Let’s clear that up. Before that, here’s a rundown of the quests.

The Spellbound quest is located up the mountain to the north of the starting town of Melve. You’ll find a lonely house called Eini’s House as you climb up. Revisit a second time after days have passed to begin a quest to track down five spell books for the little girl trapped inside.

The Sorcerer's Appraisal Quest: Much later, you'll find a Sorcerer locked up in his mansion in the Checkpoint Rest Town. Wear Courtly clothes, which you can find all over the Noble Quarter in Vernworth, the Sorcerer Myrrdin will let you in. Talk to him and he'll request five extremely rare books.

Starting these quests is just the beginning. Finding the five tomes is extremely difficult, and some are only available after starting one of these quests. If you don’t find a Grimoire from an NPC described below, make sure to actually start the quest first. Then they’ll be willing to talk to you about the books. Here’s a few more bits of info you might need before starting.

You can give forgeries to the Sorcerer Myrrdin but you cannot give forgeries to the Mage Apprentice Trysha. Trysha will only accept genuine copies. If you plan on making copies, make sure to give those to Myrrdin.

And even more importantly, both quests only require three out of five grimoires. You’ll earn the Maister Weapon Skills for turning in most of them. All five are not required.

If you lose a Grimoire by selling it or trading to another player through a Pawn, you can reacquire it by talking to Ibrahim in his Checkpoint Rest Town shop. Check the special items menu for key items you may have lost. Using those items unfortunately won’t count toward reacquiring them.

Let There Be Light

Location: Myrddin’s Home, Checkpoint Rest Town

Found in the large house where the Sorcerer Maister lives. To steal this without alerting him, use Levitate or jump to the second-floor balcony and quickly collect the book from his desk before he finds you upstairs.

This is another book that’s tricky to get two copies of. Get a forgery from Ibrahim’s Shop to get two and only give the forgery to Myrrdin for his quest.

Fulminous Shield

Location: Melve

Sold by the traveling merchant at the front of Melve, near the Ox Cart arrival station. He sells the book for 5,000 g. After buying this, you’ll want to make forgeries.

Get a copy (or two!) from Ibrahim’s Shop. An NPC (Wendy) in the Nameless Village east of Vernworth will request a copy and give you Howling Blizzard. Don’t give away your only copy!

Nation’s Death Knell | Grimoire Locations

Location: Waterfall Cave

Located in the cave to the northeast of the Borderwatch Outpost. In this large cave formation, progress past the dangerous Chimera and reach the upper level. There’s a creepy magic library with a chest in the center. Open the chest to summon a Lich. The chest contains this book.

Location 2: Ancient Battleground

Another is found in the deepest room of the Ancient Battleground. Enter through the east path to encounter an NPC that starts the quest ‘Tolled To Rest‘ and leads to the bell room. The book is found beneath the bell.

Howling Blizzard | Grimoire Locations

Location: Waterfall Cave

A copy can be found in the Waterfall Cave. It’s in the same chest as the Nation’s Death Knell in the upper level of the dungeon. Watch out for the Lich that spawns! This is the best spot to get two of these incredibly rare books.

Location 2: Nameless Village

Talk to the NPC Wendy in the Nameless Village after starting the Sorcerer Maister’s quest. She’ll trade you the Howling Blizzard for a copy of Fulminous Shield. Don’t trade it unless you have a second copy — you can also make a forgery from Ibrahim’s Shop (called Fruminous Shield) and trade that to get another Howling Blizzard.

Towering Earth | Grimoire Location

Location: Vernworth

Complete the quest ‘The Caged Magistrate‘ by sending the Magistrate to the secret vault. Talk to the Gracious Hand NPC and give him several donations to being the quest ‘The Heel of History‘ and discover the underground library. Send the Magistrate to this place, help him escape, then revisit him to earn a copy of Towering Earth. He will only give you the grimoire if you’ve already begun the Sorcerer -OR- the Mage quest.

You can make a Forgery of this book and give to the Sorcerer in Checkpoint Rest Town.

And that’s where to get all five! Make copies of them all and you can complete both quests with all five tomes — but that isn’t necessary. Like we’ve stated above, you only need three out of five Grimoires to complete both the quest for Trysha and the quest for Myrrdin.

Other people online say otherwise, but they’re total liars. We tested every permutation and three is plenty to unlock everything you need. Now you can finally put two of the toughest quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 behind you.