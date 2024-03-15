Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection Launch Goes Terribly

Longtime Star Wars Battlefront fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, but release day was far from ideal. After hitting PC and consoles yesterday, the game now sits at a dismal 19% positive on Steam, with players taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

Despite the 2004 title Star Wars Battlefront and its 2005 sequel Star Wars Battlefront 2 being some of the most beloved series titles of all time, the updated game launched with only three PC servers, meaning that only a tiny fraction of players were able to access some of the game’s modes at launch. Although more servers were quickly added, game-breaking bugs and stuttering persisted.

An update posted to developer Aspyr’s support page acknowledges the countless issues and promises fixes soon.

“We’d like to thank the Battlefront community for their overwhelming support and feedback for the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection release. At launch, we experienced critical errors with our network infrastructure. The result was incredibly high ping, matchmaking errors, crashes, and servers not appearing in the browser,” the statement reads.

“Since launch, we’ve been working to address these issues and increase network stability, and we will continue our efforts until our network infrastructure is stabilized to prevent further outages.”

On social media, fans pointed out other issues with the game that Asypr failed to mention, such as sound quality problems and campaign cutscenes failing to play. The game is now the ninth-lowest rated release in Steam history.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection was released on March 14 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.