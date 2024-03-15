Gameranx

Outcast: A New Beginning Drops PS5 Launch Trailer

This one was 25 years in the making.

Outcast: A New Beginning

To celebrate today’s release of the action-adventure title Outcast: A New Beginning, a PlayStation 5 release trailer has been posted to YouTube.

The original Outcast title was released for the PC in 1999 by Infogrames. Critically acclaimed, it was awarded Adventure Game of the Year by GameSpot the same year. A remaster, Outlast 1.1, was released in 2014 after the original dev team reacquired the franchise’s IP, and a remake, Outcast: Second Contact, was released for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

“20 years after the award-winning action-adventure hit, Outcast, pioneered the genre of non-linear open-world games, the long-awaited sequel sees Cutter Slade return to the spectacular alien world of Adelpha,” the official Outcast: A New Beginning website reads. “Resurrected by the almighty Yods, he has returned to find the Talans enslaved, the world stripped of its natural resources, and his own past intertwining with the invading robot forces. It’s up to him to go on a mission and save the planet again.

The original team behind Outcast 1 has reunited to create this fascinating world, full of dangerous creatures and home to the Talan people – an ancient culture whose fate has become inextricably linked with earth since the events of the first game. You play as Cutter Slade, ex-Navy SEAL, sporting the same dry wit he had back in the 90s – however, the world around him has changed and eventually, so will he.”

For those unsure about whether or not to jump into this expansive alien world, a demo is available for download on Steam. The Adelpha Edition of the game includes a statue, hardcover artbook, SteelBook, and the title’s soundtrack.

Outcast: A New Beginning was released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S today, March 15.

