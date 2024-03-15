Lightyear Frontier Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of March 19 Release

Players overwhelmingly enjoyed their time with Lightyear Frontier after it was made playable at last year’s Gamescom, and a few days ahead of release in early access, a new launch trailer is teasing what new fans can expect.

As the developer explains, Lightyear Frontier is an open-world exploration game featuring crafting, resource management, and base building. Players can also enjoy a mystery-driven narrative and a cosmic country soundtrack. The game’s online co-op will support between 1-4 players, and while there aren’t any hostile creatures to battle, the dev team stresses that you’ll have enough to deal with without combat being added to the mix.

“Lightyear Frontier is more focused on its exploration and farming aspects and won’t have combat included; however, you’ll face challenges as you build your farm, such as adverse environmental conditions, alien fauna and more,” the official website explains.

In an interview with Gamereactor last year, Frame Break CEO Joakim Hedström discussed the initial reaction to the game.

“We got a much bigger response than we expected. That was both exciting and a little bit terrifying, but overall very motivating,” he said before delving into a discussion about the interesting inclusion of giant robots in the farming game.

“The mech was really the linchpin of this project, and from the moment it came in it’s been directing the game from then on,” Hedström explained. “People see a mech and think they’re going to be doing combat, but no. You’re going to take this big hulking piece of metal and you’re going to be doing these everyday, very casual and cosy things.”

Lightyear Frontier will release on March 19 for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass.