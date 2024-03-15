Hellblade 2 Photo Mode Confirmed, Sequel to Release in May

Two months before the highly-anticipated release of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Ninja Theory is teasing the game’s photo mode with some stunning new screenshots. Posted to X, the images look more like snaps from a feature film than a video game.

Photo mode returns in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Here are some shots we took purely using photo mode in-game this week. pic.twitter.com/zd6P3829Tk — Ninja Theory (@NinjaTheory) March 15, 2024

In January, it was announced that Hellblade 2 would not have a physical release, with a digital copy setting players back $50.

“You can once again expect to join Senua in understanding her world through perception puzzles led by her experiences of psychosis, in brutal and visceral combat and in traversal gameplay, this time across the harsh but beautiful landscapes of 10th Century Iceland,” said Ninja Theory studio head Dom Matthews in an interview with Xbox Wire.

“Crucially, all these elements are intertwined in a unique visual and audio experience, where everything is in service of Senua’s story. So, you can expect more of the same, but this time with the support to push our ambitions for immersion, fidelity, and richness far further than before.”

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice was released in 2017 for PC and PlayStation 4 and was later ported to Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S. A 2018 update added VR support to the haunting action-adventure game. The title dealt with the difficult subjects of mental illness and psychosis, with the main character hearing voices throughout her adventure through the underworld.

Back in 2021, Ninja Theory uploaded a sneak peek at Hellblade 2 on YouTube, with developers discussing more of a focus on combat the second time around. Animators for the game participated in actual combat training to help perfect Senua’s movements as she embarks on a new–and likely haunting–adventure.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released on May 21 for PC and Xbox Series X/S.