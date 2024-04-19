Dead Island 2 Has Released Steam Launch Times

Dead Island 2 has officially announced when it will release onto Steam not only in the US, but across the world. It might be crazy but this zombie apocalypse game had been released on Xbox, PlayStation, and Epic Games a year ago but it didn’t yet make it onto Steam.

A few days ago, new DLC was released for Dead Island 2, which gave the second part of the story, titled SoLA. This DLC is the second part which continues the first which released in November that took place at the LA music festival, which is where people are turning into zombies after hearing the music, which is quiet an interesting plot. Both DLCs together make up a total of 2-3 hours of play time according to GameRant.

The sequel to Dead Island released on April 22, 2023, and now the times and dates have been revealed for when everyone across the world can purchase and download Dead Island 2 off of Steam. This information comes from the Dead Island official twitter account, which shows someone holding up a world map showing all the times it will go live across the world. See all dates and times below.

Los Angeles – 8 AM

New York – 11 AM

São Paulo – 12 PM

London – 4 PM

Rome – 5 PM

Cape Town – 5 PM

Warsaw – 5 PM

Singapore – 11 PM

Tokyo – 12 AM (April 23)

Sydney – 1 AM (April 23)

Wellington – 3 AM (April 23)

Dead Island 2 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and soon Steam.