Dead Island 2’s DLC Sola Festival Releases in April

Dead Island 2 is getting a DLC after the game was promised two different DLC’s to be releasing this year. Sola Festival is the latest DLC which will be releasing in just a couple weeks. After a post was made on Reddit, it revealed what seems to be a tweet from the Dead Island Twitter page, but after checking the page, the tweet can’t be found. So it seems this information was accidentally leaked out before release.

The new Dead Island 2 DLC will release on April 17 on all platforms and game stores. The DLC is expected to be the same size at the Haus DLC which we got a little bit ago, players having pad about $12.99 for the expansion.The Sola Festival is said to be taking players through a even bolder experience than what the first game did.

The DLC will bring new weapons, new enemies, all new story content, and a bring new location to the game upon download. This new location takes place at a music festival, and this so called sound, Beat of the Autophage is turning people into zombies and it is up to you to save everyone and the world.

Dead Island 2 has been out since last April and we already have two DLC for it, but we don’t know if we will be getting anymore for the game in the next little bit. Dead Island 2 Sola Festival DLC is set to release on April 17.

Source.