Dead Island 2 Is Coming To Steam This April

Dead Island 2 was one of those games that most wrote off as being in development hell forever. The title was first unveiled to the public back in 2014, and after nearly ten years, it finally arrived. Of course, it exchanged hands with development studios a few times, but now the game is available to pick up and play. But those of you who prefer to purchase games through Steam were left in the dark.

When Dead Island 2 launched, it was first released for the PC platform through the Epic Games Store. But today, we found out that Dead Island 2 on Steam has a release date. It took nearly a year since its release, but we’re finding out that players can purchase this title on Steam this April 22, 2024. That’s just over a year since its initial launch into the marketplace.

This news comes from Steam, where a post unveiled that the game was arriving on the Valve-owned digital storefront, along with adding a store listing if you would like to wishlist the game. You can’t purchase it quite yet, but at the very least, we have a release date to keep track of. With that said, if you haven’t played the first game installment, you can find Dead Island Definitive Edition available on Steam. There’s even a sale going on right now that has slashed the price to just $2.99.

Meanwhile, for those of you who haven’t kept tabs or need a refresher, Dead Island 2 is set in Los Angeles. Players are dealing with the zombie apocalypse, where you’ll start the game by selecting from a collection of six characters. Each has its own unique skills that might appeal to your preferred playstyle. From there, it’s a battle to stay alive and help others around the area with their various quests.

The game was released with some favorable reviews and has also received its first expansion called Haus. This expansion takes players to a new location with another storyline to go through. A second expansion is also planned for later this year. But if you want more insight into the game, we have a Before You Buy video coverage below. It’s worth noting that while this game is just hitting Steam this year, you can still find Dead Island 2 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.