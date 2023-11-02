Dead Island 2 Haus Launch Trailer Has Just Dropped

For years it’s been a running joke that Dead Island 2 would launch into the marketplace. While the initial game had a strong following, it took years before Dead Island 2 would ever even see the light of day. Now that the game is finally available, those interested in another return into the brutal melee zombie game can do so with the DLC Haus. The first expansion to release for Dead Island 2 is now available and today we have the official trailer drop for Haus which you can view in the video right here as it is age restricted and limits us from embedding it within the post.

Dead Island 2’s Haus DLC is centered around a mysterious cult set in Malibu, where you’re dealing with its unusual leader, Konstantin. We know that inside this villa you’ll be exploring holds special death fights as the cult charts out a new way of life. However, it’s up to you to stop this leader from further unleashing chaos in an already out of whack world. Of course, outside of the campaign, there’s some additional weapons that players can acquire such as the Hog Roaster to unleash flames onto your enemies or the K-Rossbow which can take out zombies at a long-range distance.

Currently Dead Island 2 Haus can be picked up right now across the available platforms for Dead Island 2’s base game. This will set you back $12.99 if you purchased expansion on its own. With that said, if you haven’t already picked up the base game then you might be keen on going through the main campaign first before diving into the expansion content.

As mentioned, Dead Island 2 was a bit of a joke. The sequel was first unveiled to be in the works back during E3 2014 but it was since delayed and left in development hell. There was even the exchange of the project into different development studios. However, it wouldn’t be until Dambuster Studios received the game in 2019 that we saw this development team manage to cross the finish line and release the game. Earlier this year on April 21, 2023, Dead Island 2 was released across both last-generation and current-generation platforms. Players would be able to get a copy of the game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

For those of you who want more insight into Dead Island 2, feel free to watch our Before You Buy video coverage below. Otherwise, the official launch trailer for Dead Island 2’s Haus expansion can be viewed here.