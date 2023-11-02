Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Full Achievement and Trophy List

For the first time in the history of the long-running FPS series, 2023’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is a direct sequel to last year’s Modern Warfare 2. With the return of the legendary antagonist Vladimir Makarov, the members of Task Force 141 must once again come together to stop whatever devious plan he aims to unleash on the world. With a new entry in the story also comes several new Acheivements and Trophies that every completionist will want to unlock. For players who want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a Platinum Trophy, this article has got you covered! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Full Achievement And Trophy List In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

There are a total of 39 Achievements and Trophies in Modern Warfare 3. These Achievements and Trophies cover the different modes of the new FPS title, including its Campaign, Multiplayer, and its new Modern Warfare Zombies mode. These Achievement include things like completing the campaign as well as perfomring specific challenges while going through the single player mode. There are also multiple tasks that players will need to partake in while exploring the world of MWZ such as beating the mode’s story missions and defeating the monsters found at the center of the mode.

You will find the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Modern Warfare 3 below:

Campaign Achievements

Never Bury Your Enemies Alive: Complete the campaign.

Complete the campaign on Veteran.

Find and use all Armaments in open Combat Missions.

Customize your loadout in every Combat Mission.

Collect all Weapons and Field Upgrades from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions.

Use 5 different Armaments in Open Combat Missions.

Drive a vehicle with a Sentry Gun on the back and have it kill 5 enemies.

Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions.

Find all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions.

Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun.

Destroy an airborne helicopter with a Mortar Strike.

Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Cannister then blow them up with it.

BASE jump and travel more than 150 meters with your parachute.

BASE jump and travel more than 150 meters with your parachute. High Wire Act: Kill 10 enemies while using a zipline.

Kill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in 'Operation 627.'

Parachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Barbormaster's Building in 'Precious Cargo.'

Destroy each objective helicopter in 'Reactor' with a different Armament.

Using the EBR-14, kill 2 enemies with 1 bullet 5 times in 'Payload' without sounding the alarm.

Acquire the Major's keycard in 'Deep Cover' within 90 seconds without being detected.

Shoot the gun out of the air in 'Flashpoint' before a terrorist catches it.

Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in 'Oligarch.'

Reach the roof in 'Highrise' in under 45 seconds.

Execute the forest sniper in 'Frozen Tundra' with a takedown.

Defuse the bomb on the truck in 'Gora Dam' while it is in motion.

Defuse the bomb on the truck in ‘Gora Dam’ while it is in motion. Your tax dollars at work: Use a missile to take out a single enemy in ‘Danger Close.’

Multiplayer and Zombies Acheivements

Reach Level 55.

Successfully Exfil in MWZ.

Kill 500 Enemies using an Insured Weapon in MWZ.

Have 9 perks active at the same time in MWZ.

Kill 100 Zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZ.

Reclaim your gear from a Tombstone in MWZ.

Revive a player from a different Squad in MWZ.

Pet a Hellhound in MWZ.

Complete 20 Contracts in MWZ.

Complete 5 Contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment in MWZ.

Complete Act III in MWZ.

Kill 50,000 total Enemies in MWZ.

Defeat a Warlord in MWZ.

Defeat a Warlord in MWZ. Once Against All: Kill Orcus while in a 6 person squad in MWZ.

