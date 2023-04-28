Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ – Barter System Explained

With the start of Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the latter’s extraction mode DMZ received its biggest update so far as it saw a complete overhaul to many of its mechanics and features while also adding in new content. One of the biggest changes to the DMZ mode for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is the new Barter system which gives players several new ways of getting new and unique items in a way that not only saves players money but also makes a lot of the loot that can be collected in the mode much more useful. This is a great new system in the growing mode, but some players might need some help in learning about the new system to get the most out of it. This guide will explain how the new Barter system works in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0‘s DMZ Mode.

Barter System Explained In DMZ

The new Barter system can be found at any and all Buy Station across all maps with the option being found upon interacting with the station and is the bottom right option on the station’s menu. Upon opening the Barter menu, players will be greeted by a page of valuable items such as bags and armor vests, including some of the new bags and vests that provided special abilities as well as Field Upgrades, Gas Masks, and even keys like the new Skeleton Key which can be used to unlock any door, crate, or box across all the maps in DMZ except for the doors that require cards in Building 21. When you go to one of the items in the list, players will see a recipe of items that they will need to bring to the Buy Station.

When players have the necessary items in their inventory and bring them to a Buy Station, they can trade the necessary items to get the item from the Barter screen. Below is the full list of items that can be crafted in the Barter Buy Station:

Three-Plate Comms Vest: 2 Hard Drives, 2 Batteries, 1 Soothing Hand Cream

2 Hard Drives, 2 Batteries, 1 Soothing Hand Cream Three-Plate Stealth Vest: 2 Electrical Components, 1 Comic Book, 1 Game Console ( Only Crafted on Al Mazrah )

2 Electrical Components, 1 Comic Book, 1 Game Console ( ) Three-Plate Tempered Vest: 1 Classified Documents, 1 Sensitive Documents, 2 Documents ( Only Crafted on Ashika Island and Building 21 )

1 Classified Documents, 1 Sensitive Documents, 2 Documents ( ) Three-Plate Medic Vest: 3 Bandages, 1 Liquor, 1 Watch

3 Bandages, 1 Liquor, 1 Watch Scavenger Backpack: 1 Battery, 1 Pack of Canned Foods, 2 Gun Cleaning Oils

1 Battery, 1 Pack of Canned Foods, 2 Gun Cleaning Oils Secure Backpack: 1 Electric Drill, 1 Gas Can, 1 Gold Skull

1 Electric Drill, 1 Gas Can, 1 Gold Skull Durable Gas Mask: 2 Toothpaste, 1 Lighter

2 Toothpaste, 1 Lighter Revive Pistol: 1 Bandage, 1 Soothing Hand Cream

1 Bandage, 1 Soothing Hand Cream Munitions Box: 1 Imported Tea, $500 Cash

1 Imported Tea, $500 Cash Armor Box: 1 Electrical Tape, 1 Screwdriver, 1 C4

1 Electrical Tape, 1 Screwdriver, 1 C4 Skeleton Key: 1 GPU ( 3 Encrypted Hardrives are used to craft this item in Building 21 )

1 GPU ( ) Radiation Blocker: 1 Blowtorch

1 Blowtorch Tactical Camera: 1 Car Battery ( Only Crafted on Al Mazrah )

1 Car Battery ( ) MCPR-300 Sniper Rifle : 1 Al-Qatala Train Cargo ( Only Crafted on Ashika Island )

: 1 Al-Qatala Train Cargo ( ) GPU : 2 Gold Bars, 5 Thumb Drives ( Only Crafted on Ashika Island )

: 2 Gold Bars, 5 Thumb Drives ( ) Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key: 3 Radiation Blockers ( Only Crafted on Al Mazrah )

3 Radiation Blockers ( ) Al-Safwa Crane Control Room: 6 Stronghold Keycards ( Only Crafted on Al Mazrah )

6 Stronghold Keycards ( ) Ashika Island Lost Room 403 Key: 4 Nuclear Fuel ( Only Crafted on Ashika Island )

4 Nuclear Fuel ( ) Research Center Key: 4 Electrical Components, 2 Jumper Cables (Only Crafted in Building 21)

You can check out the Infinity Ward blog post regarding the new content coming in Season 3 linked here. Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

