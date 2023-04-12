Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 – All Season 3 Battle Pass Content

With the start of Season 3 in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, an all-new Battle Pass has become available for players to work their way through. With over 100 rewards, including the introduction of the popular characters from the campaign Alejandro and Valeria as well as new weapons, cosmetics, and even an all-new Battle Pass bundle known as BlackCellplayers will want to know what exactly this new stream of content entails before deciding to put money down for it and where some of the specific items are found in the new Sector system. This guide will provide a full list of all the Season 3 Battle Pass Content in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

Full List of All Season 3 Battle Pass Content In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Just like in Seasons 1 and 2, the Battle Pass of Season 3 utilized a system that debuted in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. This new system utilizes a new “Sectors” system, which will see all of the content divided into groups of five. Players will need to use Battle Token Tier Skips by playing either Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.0 to unlock each item, with the fifth “High Value Target” item becoming available only after the four other items in the Sector are unlocked. When all items in a Sector are earned, the Sector will be completed and will unlock all adjacent Sectors, allowing you to take a branching path to the next Sector that has rewards that you find the most appealing.

The new addition to the Battle Pass system in Season 3 is the Auto option which will have the Battle Pass function similar to how other versions of the content system have been used in other games and even previous Call of Duty games. The Auto feature will take out the player’s choice and will just unlock items minerally in the order of numbered Sectors whenever a Token is acquired.

Another new addition is known as BlackCell, a new premium version of the Battle Pass that can only be bought with real money and not CoD Points, giving players access to the Battle Pass and unlocking an exclusive Sector in the Battle Pass along with 1,100 CoD Points, 20-25 Tier Skips depending on your platform, a new Operator, and even unique skins variants for every Operator Skin found in the regular Battle Pass.

The free Battle Pass includes items such as new weapons and earnable CoD Points with each Sector having at least one item available for free players. Players that upgrade to the premium Battle Pass gain access to over 100 rewards, including new Operators, weapon blueprints, and up to 1,400 CoD Points. In the breakdown, I will mark items that players who go through the free Battle Pass will be able to unlock by writing “Free Tier” next to the item. I will also mark BlackCell variants of skins in bold next to their regular version. Once all Sectors are completed, you will unlock a special Completion Bonus. Below is the full list of every item available in the Season 3 Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 broken down per Sector:

BlackCell Sector: Unlocked instantly if BlackCell is purchased 1,100 CoD Points Heavy Tank Animated Vehicle Skin: Brutal Elegance Lachmann-556 Animated Weapon Blueprint: Singularity Operator Finishing Move: BlackCell SOP HVT- Operator: Atom



C0 (Earned for Purchasing the Battle Pass): Battle Pass XP Bonus: 10% Boost to Battle Pass Progression 150 Trophies for the Trophy Hunt Event KV Broadside Weapon Blueprint: El Dorado Operator: Alejandro ( BlackCell: Alejandro BlackCell ) HVT- Operator: Valeria ( BlackCell: Alejandro BlackCell )

C1: Calling Card: Two Sides/Same Coin 1 Hour Double XP Token Emblem: Snakes and Roses Weapon Charm: Buckle Up (Free Tier) HVT- FTAC Recon Weapon Blueprint: Course Champion



C2: 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token 15-Minute Double XP Token RAPP H Weapon Blueprint: Mano de la Muerte ATV Vehicle Skin: Caballo Salvaje (Free Tier) HVT- Gaz Operator Skin: Takedown ( BlackCell: Takedown BlackCell )

C3: Large Weapon Decal: Deathstalker 30-Minute Double XP Token ISO Hemlock Weapon Blueprint: Sin Nombre (Free Tier) Heavy Chopper Vehicle Skin: Air Superiority HVT- Aksel Operator Skin: Expedition ( BlackCell: Expedition BlackCell )

C4: Weapon Sticker: Cartel Control 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: By the Horns Large Weapon Decal: Vaqueros HVT- New Weapon: FJX Imperium (Free Tier)



C5: Weapon Sticker: Calavaras 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Large Weapon Decal: Talons and Fangs HVT- RPK Weapon Blueprint: Manhunter

C6: Lockwood MK2 Weapon Blueprint: Match Point 1 Hour Double Battle Pass XP Token 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 1 Hour Double XP Token HVT- 100 CoD Points (Free Tier)

C7: RAAL MG Weapon Blueprint: Crótalo Emblem: Cold Steel Cold Stare Calling Card: Cold Steel Cold Stare War Track: 90’s Dance Pack (Free Tier) HVT- PWC Vehicle Skin: Río Rico



C8: 100 CoD Points 15-Minute Double XP Token (Free Tier) SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint: Bravo 7-1 Chop Top Vehicle Skin: Better Days HVT- Soap Operator Skin: Capture or Kill ( BlackCell: Capture or Kill BlackCell )

C9: 100 CoD Points (Free Tier) Kastov-74U Weapon Blueprint: La Araña Weapon Sticker: Death’s Pet Weapon Charm: Scorpious HVT- Stiletto Operator Skin: Mosquita Muerta ( BlackCell: Mosquita Muerta BlackCell )

C10: Calling Card: Face Off Emblem: Face Off (Free Tier) STB 556 Weapon Blueprint: La Sombra Operator Finishing Move; Chopping Block HVT- Farah Operator Skin: Road Rage ( BlackCell: Road Rage BlackCell )



C11: Weapon Sticker: Las Almas Cartel 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: Very Valeria Large Weapon Decal: El Sin Nombre HVT- New Weapon: Cronen Squall (Free Tier)



C12: Emblem: Viper’s Rose Calling Card: Sparked Fury Loading Screen: Rain and Fury Emblem: Grunt with Grit (Free Tier) HVT- Bryson 800 Weapon Blueprint: Titleholder

C13: 100 CoD Points Weapon Charm: Golden Approval Bas-P Weapon Blueprint: Ni Muerto LTV Vehicle Skin: Mobile Menace (Free Tier) HVT- 100 CoD Points

C14: Calling Card: Broken Emblem: Guns and Glasses Loading Screen: Broken Bonds War Track: Spanish Party Pack (Free Tier) HVT- RHIB Vehicle Skin: Río Tranquilo

C15: 1 Hour Double XP Token Calling Card: Your Move (Free Tier) SA-B 50 Weapon Blueprint: Chamucu 100 CoD Points HVT- Gus Operator Skin: El Santo ( BlackCell: El Santo BlackCell )

C16: Emblem: Fire and Ice Calling Card: Furious Foes X12 Weapon Blueprint: Undefeated (Free Tier) 100 CoD Points HVT- 100 CoD Points

C17: Loading Screen: Out for Blood Large Weapon Decal: Smoking Dead 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token (Free Tier) APC Vehicle Skin: El Aguijón HVT- FJX Imperium Weapon Blueprint: Dead Center

C18: Loading Screen: No Love Lost Weapon Sticker: Clashing Giants Weapon Charm: Vicious Vargas Cargo Truck Vehicle Skin: Dusk Runner (Free Tier) HVT- Cronen Squall Weapon Blueprint: Viborón

C19: 100 CoD Points 45-Minute Double XP Token Lackmann Sub Weapon Blueprint: Huay Chivo (Free Tier) UTV Vehicle Skin: Desert Scorpion HVT- Chuy Operator Skin: Teniente ( BlackCell: Teniente BlackCell )

C20: 100 CoD Points 1 Hour Double XP Token Chimera Weapon Blueprint: Nullify (Free Tier) Light Helo Vehicle Skin: Steel Caracara HVT- Ghost Operator Skin: Nightwar ( BlackCell: Nightwar BlackCell )

100% Completion: 100 CoD Points FJX Imperium Weapon Blueprint: Vaquero 141 Alejandro Operator Skin: Vaquero ( BlackCell: Vaquero BlackCell ) Cronen Squall Weapon Blueprint: Las Espina HVT- Valeria Operator Skin: El Sin Nombre ( BlackCell: El Sin Nombre BlackCell )



Stay tuned to Gameranx for future news, updates, and guides on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Level Up Your Weapons FAST | Weapon XP Grind Tips and Tricks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock All Launch Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Turn Off Crossplay | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Weapons at Launch | 10 Meta Weapons You Need to Use