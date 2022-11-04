Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Easy Ways to Earn Killstreaks in Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes with a list of highly powerful Killstreaks that reward players that are able to string together long lives. A cornerstone of the long-running FPS franchise, some players might find themselves struggling to get their hands on these Streaks. Here, I will provide you with some tips and tricks on making acquiring the Streaks that the game has on offer easier. This guide will explain how to get Killstreaks and Scorestreaks easier in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Full Achievement and Trophy List | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crocodile Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Crappy Way to Die Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Nessie Achievement / Trophy Guide

How to Get Streaks Easier In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

We will take a look at 5 tips that can help struggling players get a hand on some of the heavy-hitting Killstreaks.

Tip #1: Use Scorestreaks

The first tip that I would give to players struggling to get their Streaks is to switch from the Killstreak system to the Scorestreak system. You can do this by going over to your “Weapons” tab and going into the Killstreak section. If you look at the bottom left of this killstreak screen, you will see a toggle to switch between whether you want the streaks to be counted for kills or points. You can do this at any time when in the menu, but you cannot switch between the two streak variants while in the middle of a game.

I suggest you use this system because it will allow you to get points toward your streaks even when you aren’t getting kills. Things like playing the objective and providing teammates with help through the use of ammo boxes can go towards your streaks so that you can use these powerful pieces of equipment even without killing your way to the top of the leaderboard.

Tip #2: Use Hardline

Hardline is a Bonus Perk that you can equip in your Perk Package and will unlock as a match of multiplayer is played. This perk will make it easier for you to get your Streaks since it decreases the required amount of kills (or points) needed to earn them. When Hardline is active, you will need 1 less kill or 125 fewer points to earn a streak. This is helpful since you don’t need to work as hard to reach the threshold to get the Streaks you have equipped.

Tip #3: Use a UAV

When deciding which Scorestreaks you are going to use, I suggest you make one of your Streaks the UAV. Requiring 500 points (or 375 with Hardline), this is the cheapest Streak you can equip and in addition to giving you the location of enemy players so that you get an advantage on your gunfights, it also is one of the few Streaks that will add points towards your next Streak. When you have a Streak that directly kills other players, any kills or points earned with it won’t go toward your next Streak, but with a UAV, you receive 10 points every time a teammate gets a kill. With the Streak having the fewest points needed to earn, it is a great way to get yourself rolling as you make your way toward your higher tier Streaks.

Tip #4: Play Objective Game Modes

Since we are switching to Scorestreaks, we are going to need ways of earning points outside of simply killing other players. Objective modes like Domination, Hardpoint, Headquarters, and Kill Confirmed give you many opportunities to get more points. Domination will allow you to take the flags as well as get extra points for getting points while near these points while Headquarters and Hardpoint will give you the chance to get a lot of points towards your Streak by capturing their objectives. Kill Confirmed will give you the chance to get points for kills as well as confirming and denying kills by picking up dog tags, making it one of the most optimal modes to get Streaks in.

Tip #5: Stick By A Teammate

The final tip that we suggest is to use your team to your advantage to make sure that you live long enough to use your Streaks. Since we are going to be using Scorestreaks, sticking with a teammate will allow you to engage in gunfights with a little help that will likely result in you getting a kill to get points towards your Streaks or you will earn an Assist, which will still reward you with points. This along with taking points together and having a UAV up will mean that you are sure to constantly get points and will make getting your Scorestreaks much easier. They can also be a great alarm that you use when an enemy gets the drop on you. If you see them get killed, you can use that info to make sure you don’t meet the same fate.

Stay tuned to Gameranx for future guides on Modern Warfare 2 as well as Warzone 2.0.

More Call of Duty Guides:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- All Safe Codes and Locations | Gentleman Thief Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Keeping this One Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Test Drive Achievement / Trophy Guide | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign: Ending and Post-Credit Scene Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Fix Vault Edition Operator Bug | How to Get Vault Edition Operators | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Where Is Hardcore Mode? | Tier 1 Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Check Your K/D | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Best Kastov-74u Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best M4 Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Mastery Camo System Explained | How to Unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion