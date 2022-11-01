Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Unlock Mastery Calling Cards and Emblems

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here and Task Force 141 is back in action. In multiplayer, there are a range of weapons for you to level up, as well as camos to acquire along the way. As always, there are mastery camos and to add an extra layer to the camo grind, Modern Warfare 2 has mastery calling cards and emblems for you to get.

Calling cards and emblems have become a staple in Call of Duty and they are used to customize your profile. In Modern Warfare 2, you can collect them by playing through the campaign, completing various challenges, and more. You have to complete challenges to get some of the most prestigious calling cards and emblems in the game, mastery ones.

More Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 guides

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Best Kastov-74u class Loadout | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Ledge Hang Mechanic Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Prisoner Rescue Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- New Perk System Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- Knock Out Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Switch Between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2- How to Weapon Inspect |

How to unlock mastery calling cards and emblems in Modern Warfare 2

This year, you can complete camo challenges to unlock Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion mastery camos. Notably, you can only begin obtaining mastery calling cards and emblems when you unlock a mastery camo. The mastery calling cards and emblems are weapon specific. If you’re unlocking them for the Kastov 545 for example, you’ll have to complete each challenge with that gun. Here is how to get mastery calling cards and emblems for your favorite weapons:

Gold mastery calling card and emblem: Get 100 kills while using the Gold camo

Platinum mastery calling card and emblem: Get 200 kills while using the Platinum camo

Polyatomic mastery calling card and emblem: Get 300 kills while using the Polyatomic camo

Orion mastery calling card and emblem: Get 400 kills while using the Orion camo

Complete all mastery challenges: Unlock a weapon charm

To equip your mastery calling cards and emblems and show them off on your profile, select your rank on the right-hand corner of the main menu. Then, you’ll be able to customize your profile by choosing to edit your calling card and emblem. This will present you with a menu that shows you all the calling cards and emblems you have unlocked and you’ll be able to select which one you want to add to your profile.

Now you know how to get your hands on mastery calling cards and emblems in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll have the ultimate bragging rights over your friends.